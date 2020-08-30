  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for day 3 of CBI interrogation with brother Showik

After being interrogated for close to 17 hours over a span of 2 days, Rhea Chakraborty arrived for her third day of CBI interrogation.
10340 reads Mumbai Updated: August 30, 2020 11:02 am
Rhea Chakraborty arrived for day three of CBI investigation at the DRDO guesthouse on Sunday morning in Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress was accompanied by her brother Showik Chakraborty who is also being interrogated by the CBI officers. ANI tweeted, "Maharashtra: Actor Rhea Chakraborty & her brother Showik Chakraborty arrive at DRDO guest house in Santacruz, Mumbai. They are being questioned by Central Bureau of Investigation in actor #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase." 

Rhea so far has been interrogated for around 17 hours over a span of two days. The actress is currently being probed by three different agencies namely the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau. According to latest reports, all key members in the case including flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, cook Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant are likely to face cross-examination from the CBI on Sunday.  

