Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at the NCB office for the second round of interrogation

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned for the second time by the NCB. The actress was photographed making her way to the office. She is one of the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for the second round of questioning. The actress appeared in front of the team investigating the drugs angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe on Sunday. Rhea was questioned for almost six hours. However, the NCB revealed that the investigation wasn't complete, hence her second round of questioning will take place today. The actress was expected to reach the NCB office at 10. As part of her interrogation, the actress will reportedly be confronted with others accused in the case.

As the NCB continues to probe Rhea, the team has already gained custody of Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant. Showik was arrested on Friday whereas, the late actor's house help was taken into custody on Saturday. Ahead of her first round of questioning, Rhea's lawyer issued a statement and said that the actress is "ready for arrest." In a statement to the media, lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Rhea Chakraborty is ready for Arrest as this is a Witch Hunt and if Loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, She has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the Cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI, ED and NCB."

