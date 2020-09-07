  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at the NCB office for the second round of interrogation

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned for the second time by the NCB. The actress was photographed making her way to the office. She is one of the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
39884 reads Mumbai Updated: September 7, 2020 10:07 am
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at the NCB office for the second round of interrogationSushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at the NCB office for the second round of interrogation
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for the second round of questioning. The actress appeared in front of the team investigating the drugs angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe on Sunday. Rhea was questioned for almost six hours. However, the NCB revealed that the investigation wasn't complete, hence her second round of questioning will take place today. The actress was expected to reach the NCB office at 10. As part of her interrogation, the actress will reportedly be confronted with others accused in the case.  

As the NCB continues to probe Rhea, the team has already gained custody of Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant. Showik was arrested on Friday whereas, the late actor's house help was taken into custody on Saturday. Ahead of her first round of questioning, Rhea's lawyer issued a statement and said that the actress is "ready for arrest." In a statement to the media, lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Rhea Chakraborty is ready for Arrest as this is a Witch Hunt and if Loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, She has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the Cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI, ED and NCB." 

 

While Rhea is being questioned today, Sushant's sister Meetu was questioned by CBI on Sunday. The late actor's sibling was spotted at the DRDO office. Read more about it here: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh arrives for second day of CBI interrogation; Watch Video

Credits :ANIViral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home
Vidya Balan to Shibani Dandekar: Celebs who spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on their proposal, separation, pregnancy in Love Talkies S4
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi’s confession to Sandip Ssingh’s lead
Anonymous 41 minutes ago

What a shame. Look how police is protecting a criminal as if she is a vip. She should rot in jail

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

No media hounding pic today? Some new tamasha to show her as the poor victim?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Our money paid as taxes wasted on a silly case. Villages could have been improved, farmers could have been compensated, potholes could have been fixed but alas the money is dumped as it will bring no change in lives.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

ya, you should not consume drugs or Birkins, use that wasted wealth to help your poor fellow country people instead of pouting with you middle aged 'squad', splashing around with your middle aged BF for the paps, etc, etc.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement