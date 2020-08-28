  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty being probed at DRDO guest house while Siddharth Pithani at CBI HQ

On Friday morning, Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest house with Showik Chakraborty for questioning. Reportedly, Rhea and her brother Showik were being questioned by the CBI separately and Siddharth Pithani was taken to the CBI headquarters in Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has taken a new turn after the CBI took over the investigation last week. While the CBI has been grilling Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, Sushant’s cook Neeraj and house helps Keshav and Deepesh over the past few days, Rhea Chakraborty was summoned on Friday with her brother Showik Chakraborty. On Friday, Rhea and Showik arrived at the DRDO guest house for questioning. Following this, it was reported that Deepesh, Siddharth Pithani, Keshav also joined in. However, as per the latest update, Rhea is being grilled separately from her brother at the guest house. 

Reportedly, as per Republic TV, Rhea was being probed separately from Showik and Siddharth Pithani was apparently taken to the CBI headquarters in BKC, Mumbai for probing. The news channel reported that apart from Pithani, 4 unnamed individuals also were being questioned by the CBI in Sushant’s case. These 4 people reportedly did not include Samuel Miranda, Keshav, Deepesh or Pithani. Reportedly, Rhea was asked to carry Bank account details, transaction details, property papers, Doctors prescription and consultation/appointment acknowledgment of therapy sessions by the CBI for interrogation. 

Earlier, the news channel also reported that Rhea was to be grilled by CBI SP Nupur Prasad along with two other inspectors. A day back, Rhea gave three different interviews to separate news channels and denied all allegations levelled against her by Sushant’s father KK Singh. She even questioned Sushant’s family’s absence from his life, which in turn was slammed by the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti in a series of tweets. Rhea has been probed previously by the Enforcement Directorate and the Mumbai Police about Sushant's demise. Sushant was found dead at his house on June 14, 2020. 

