Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty charged in narcotics case, accused of purchasing & financing drugs

Months after she received bail and was out in the narcotics case involving late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty was charged on Wednesday for buying drugs for her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. As per reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a chargesheet naming her and 34 others as accused.

ANI confirmed the update. The tweet read, "Draft charges submitted against Rhea Chakroborty in Special NDPS court of receiving deliveries of ganja from Samuel Miranda, Showik Charoborty & Dipesh Sawant & others and handing over those deliveries to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput while making payments for them in yr 2020."

Apart from Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty has also been named as an accused. As per the NCB, Rhea has been charged with purchasing and financing the purchase of a small quantity of marijuana, reported NDTV. The NCB has stated that in the year 2020, Rhea procured narcotics for Sushant Singh Rajput as well as delivered it to him and even paid for the delivery on more than one occasion. Not just Rhea, the late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani has also been named as an accused.

The NCB has now submitted the draft charges to a special NDPS court. The anti-narcotics agency has proposed to charge the 35 accused under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. If Rhea Chakraborty is held guilty, she could face imprisonment for over 10 years.

