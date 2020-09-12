  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty claims top filmmaker introduced late actor to drugs: Reports

As per latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty has claimed that a top filmmaker introduced the Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput to drugs. Read on
41854 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty claims top filmmaker introduced late actor to drugs: ReportsSushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty claims top filmmaker introduced late actor to drugs: Reports
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rhea Chakraborty, as we speak, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and has been sent for 14-day judicial custody, along with brother Showik Chakraborty, in the probe into the late actor's death. On Friday, Rhea’s bail plea was rejected by the sessions court, and the lawyer, as per reports, will now appeal to the high court on Monday. That said, during Rhea’s three-day interrogation with the CBI, she allegedly revealed names of 25 Bollywood celebrities who are involved in the procurement and consumption of drugs. 

In the latest, reports suggest that out of the 25 celebs names that Rhea revealed to the NCB, three names are that of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and designer Simone Khambatta. Not just this, reports also suggest that the actress named a top filmmaker who introduced Sushant to drugs and even took him along to parties where he could procure and consume cocaine, LSD and Marijuana. As per a report in CNN News 18, Rhea allegedly said that the late actor had told her about the same during their relationship. Well, we wonder who is this filmmaker that Rhea is taking about here?

Not just this, as per reports, this Jalebi actress also revealed the extent of substance abuse in the film industry. Also, Rhea revealed that SS’s Lonavla farmhouse was used by his B-town friends for ‘drug parties’. Also, Also, in the latest, CBI is probing a farmhouse party which allegedly belongs to a Maharashtra politician and the CBI is finding out who all attended the party as they want to probe the link between the death of Disha Salian and SSR.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s trainer who claimed Rhea administered his medicines called by CBI for interrogation

Credits :CNN News 18

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Anonymous 47 minutes ago

This truly starts to het INTERESTING... Looking forward to see who the blame goes to ...

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement