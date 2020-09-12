Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty claims top filmmaker introduced late actor to drugs: Reports

As per latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty has claimed that a top filmmaker introduced the Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput to drugs. Read on

Rhea Chakraborty, as we speak, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and has been sent for 14-day judicial custody, along with brother Showik Chakraborty, in the probe into the late actor's death. On Friday, Rhea’s bail plea was rejected by the sessions court, and the lawyer, as per reports, will now appeal to the high court on Monday. That said, during Rhea’s three-day interrogation with the CBI, she allegedly revealed names of 25 Bollywood celebrities who are involved in the procurement and consumption of drugs.

In the latest, reports suggest that out of the 25 celebs names that Rhea revealed to the NCB, three names are that of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and designer Simone Khambatta. Not just this, reports also suggest that the actress named a top filmmaker who introduced Sushant to drugs and even took him along to parties where he could procure and consume cocaine, LSD and Marijuana. As per a report in CNN News 18, Rhea allegedly said that the late actor had told her about the same during their relationship. Well, we wonder who is this filmmaker that Rhea is taking about here?

Not just this, as per reports, this Jalebi actress also revealed the extent of substance abuse in the film industry. Also, Rhea revealed that SS’s Lonavla farmhouse was used by his B-town friends for ‘drug parties’. Also, Also, in the latest, CBI is probing a farmhouse party which allegedly belongs to a Maharashtra politician and the CBI is finding out who all attended the party as they want to probe the link between the death of Disha Salian and SSR.

Credits :CNN News 18

