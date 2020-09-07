Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty drops names of Bollywood A listers during probe; Report

As Rhea Chakraborty is being interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput Case, she has reportedly dropped names of Bollywood bigwigs now.

The mystery surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death is getting murkier with every day as new twists are being unfolded. So far, all eyes have been on the recently highlighted illegal drugs angle in the case as the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. This isn't all. NCB has also got a hold of Rhea and has been grilling her in the case. To note, the Jalebi actress has been summoned again today and is being probed by the NCB team.

And while the interrogation is on, as per Times Now, it is reported that Rhea has admitted of procuring drugs and coordinating with Zaid Vilatra. Besides, she also claimed to have admitted about her brother Showik being an active part of the cartel and also, reportedly, stated that the drugs used to come for Sushant through Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. This isn't all. The media reports also suggested that Rhea has also dropped names of several A-listers from the industry. However, it is yet to be seen in what context she has taken these names.

Meanwhile, Samuel and Dipesh, who have been in the custody, have revealed in their statements to the Narcotics Control Bureau that parties used to be held at Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse and that Bollywood celebs used to attend the drug parties and used to bring drugs to the parties. Besides, they have also revealed that Rhea Chakraborty was behind the purchase of illegal drugs for Sushant's home.

Credits :Times Now

