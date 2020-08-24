  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty, father summoned by CBI as investigation intensifies

Today, on day 4 of CBI's investigation, the CBI has summoned the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her father for questioning.
43331 reads Mumbai Updated: August 24, 2020 11:47 am
News,Rhea Chakraborty,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseSushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty, father summoned by CBI as investigation intensifies.

The CBI's investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case has intensified. Today, on day 4, the CBI summoned the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her father for questioning. Rhea has already appeared twice before the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering probe that is also underway. Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused Rhea and her family of siphoning off Rs 15 crore from his bank accounts as well as abetment of suicide. 

While various reports confirmed that Rhea has been summoned by the CBI, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde refuted the claims. He told ANI, "Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation, so far. If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency." 

According to a report in Times Now, the CBI will be posing around 24 questions to Rhea and the line of questioning will revolve around various facets. Several testimonies have come to the fore that stated Rhea had taken complete control of Sushant's finances and career. It is also being reported that the actress used to administer Sushant medicines. Just yesterday, a common friend of Rhea and Sushant revealed that the actress' father Indrajit Chakraborty used to prescribe medicines. 

The CBI will be questioning Rhea over finances, medicines, Sushant's health, relations with his family, the companies they started, their alleged breakup, her tiff with Priyanka Singh, her mortuary visit and who told her about Sushant's demise. The CBI has already interrogated those who were present at Sushant's residence when he passed away on 14 June. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: 80% viscera samples used in original probe; CBI to struggle for forensic evidence

Credits :PinkvillaTimes Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
Anonymous 19 minutes ago

When charge sheet is filed is When i will celebrate. Rhea should be taken into custody.

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Why is CBI questions made public before they asked Rhea and all?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Call the mother first!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement