Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty, father summoned by CBI as investigation intensifies

Today, on day 4 of CBI's investigation, the CBI has summoned the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her father for questioning.

The CBI's investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case has intensified. Today, on day 4, the CBI summoned the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her father for questioning. Rhea has already appeared twice before the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering probe that is also underway. Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused Rhea and her family of siphoning off Rs 15 crore from his bank accounts as well as abetment of suicide.

While various reports confirmed that Rhea has been summoned by the CBI, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde refuted the claims. He told ANI, "Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation, so far. If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency."

Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation, so far. If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency: Satish Maneshinde, lawyer of actor Rhea Chakraborty#SushantSinghRajput — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

According to a report in Times Now, the CBI will be posing around 24 questions to Rhea and the line of questioning will revolve around various facets. Several testimonies have come to the fore that stated Rhea had taken complete control of Sushant's finances and career. It is also being reported that the actress used to administer Sushant medicines. Just yesterday, a common friend of Rhea and Sushant revealed that the actress' father Indrajit Chakraborty used to prescribe medicines.

The CBI will be questioning Rhea over finances, medicines, Sushant's health, relations with his family, the companies they started, their alleged breakup, her tiff with Priyanka Singh, her mortuary visit and who told her about Sushant's demise. The CBI has already interrogated those who were present at Sushant's residence when he passed away on 14 June.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: 80% viscera samples used in original probe; CBI to struggle for forensic evidence

Share your comment ×