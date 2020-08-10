Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty files affidavit in Supreme Court to demand the stop of media trial
In the latest developments with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, Rhea Chakraborty has knocked the doors of the Supreme Court. The actress is currently being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Rhea, along with her brother Showik Chakraborty, their family and others, have been named in the FIR filed by KK Singh in Patna a few days ago. As the actress and the late actor's finances are being looked into, NDTV reports Rhea has reached out to SC demanding the stop media's trial.
The actress filed an affidavit seeking the media trail comes to an end. In the new affidavit, the actress said that despite the open investigation of the actor's death, the media has already pictured her as a convict. Rhea also said she fears becoming a "scapegoat of political agendas" and requested the court protection against "extreme trauma and infringement of privacy".
"The issue is blown out of proportion in (the) media. Media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case. Petitioner has already been convicted by the media even before foul play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established," Rhea's affidavit read. Citing two high profile cases - the 2G scam and the Talwar murder case - she said "media had convicted the accused... each and every accused was later on found innocent by the courts". Rhea also opposed the CBI probe in Sushant's death case and pointed out that the alleged crime took place in Maharashtra, the central agency had no jurisdiction.
Rhea also added that such inquiries "never see the light of day". Her affidavit read, "Investigations into financial scams of thousands of crores by Enforcement Directorate and CBI never see the light of day and, at the drop of a hat, cases get registered even without jurisdiction..." Rhea was questioned by the ED on August 7. The actress, Showik, chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi were summoned on the same day. Rhea and Showik were summoned again due to the duo's "evasive answers."
