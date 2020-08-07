Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty has a flat worth Rs 85 lakhs under her name in Mumbai?

The ED is questioning Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, along with a few others, in connection with the money laundering allegations following Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Enforcement Directorate is recording Rhea Chakraborty's statement today. The ED questions the actress with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress appeared before the ED in Mumbai where her finances were looked into. While the details about her statement are awaited, a new report claims that the actress has only one property in Mumbai under her name. According to India Today, Rhea has reportedly only one flat under her name in the city which is situated in Khar.

As per the national publication's sources, the actress "owns only one property in her name, worth Rs 85 lakh in Khar (East), Mumbai." Apparently, the Khan property is valued at the Rs 85 lakh, housing loan on the flat is approximately Rs 60 lakhs. The house is reportedly spread across 550 sq ft and located near the Khar subway.

The report also mentions a second property. There is a property under Rhea's father which was bought in 2012. The value of it was around Rs 60 lakhs. The family was given possession of the property in 2016. It is spread across 1130 sq ft flat and situated in Ulwe, Raigarh district, as per the report.

The report said the Income-Tax Return (ITR) records show Rhea's net worth rose from Rs 10 lakh to 12 lakh and then to Rs 14 lakh in the past few years. Despite the meager worth, the report notes that it is still not clear who paid for the property owned by the actress. It is said the ED has asked for the property papers and will gain access to it today.

