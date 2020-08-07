Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves ED office after around eight hour long probe

Rhea Chakraborty has been under the scanner ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed a money laundering case against the actress.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which has left the nation in a state of shock for almost two months now, witnessed a major development after the Centre government accepted the Bihar government’s request to transfer the case to CBI. While all eyes have been on the case, another update suggested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in the money laundering case which was filed against her by the late actor’s father. To note, Rhea had appeared at the ED office today to record her statement.

And after a probe of around eight hours, Rhea has finally left the ED office. According to media reports, ED questioned her about the source of income, income tax returns, bank account details and the companies owned by her. Besides, Rhea was also questioned about her relationship with Sushant, if her family was staying with Sushant, her upcoming movies and if the late actor authorized her to use his bank account details. However, ED sources also claimed that the Jalebi actress was not cooperating for the probe. According to a report published in Times Now, ED sources have stated that Rhea had told the agency that she apparently doesn’t remember the details.

Meanwhile, the media reports suggest that she is likely to be called again by the agency for questioning. To note, Rhea was accompanied by her brother Showik to ED office who was also questioned in the case.

On the other hand, CBI, who has recently taken over Sushant’s case, has filed an FIR against Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

