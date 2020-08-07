Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty is not cooperating with the probe, Say ED sources

Rhea Chakraborty, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, had appeared before the agency today. However, media reports suggest that she isn’t cooperating with ED.

Ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has surfaced, the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been on the radar. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. While there have been speculations about a foul play in the case, the late actor’s father KK Singh has filed a money laundering case against Rhea along with accusing her of abetment to suicide. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Rhea for a probe in the case and the actress was finally spotted at the ED office today for the same.

While the ED had several sets of questions prepared for Rhea, it is reported that the actress isn’t cooperating for the probe. According to a report published in Times Now, ED sources have stated that Rhea had told the agency that she apparently doesn’t remember the details. To note, Rhea had earlier requested ED to postpone the recording of her statement until her petition in SC about transferring the probe from Bihar to Mumbai is heard. However, her request was rejected by the ED.

Talking about the same, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde stated, “In view of the fact that the ED has informed the media that the request to postpone her attendance is rejected, Rhea has appeared before the ED office.”

Meanwhile, Rhea was accompanied by her brother Showik to ED office who was also questioned in the case. In fact, he was also asked to get the required documents from the house. The media reports also suggest that Rhea is likely to be called again for further questioning.

Credits :Times Now

