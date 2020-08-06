Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty owns 2 plush flats worth crores in Mumbai? ED to investigate

Apart from probing the missing Rs 15 crore alleged by Sushant's father KK Singh, the ED investigation has also revealed that Rhea Chakraborty owns two plush flats.

The Enforcement Directorate which is probing Sushant Singh Rajput's case has summoned Rhea Chakraborty on 7 August. As per latest reports, Rhea's chartered accountant will be questioned today. According to Times Now, the ED has now found out that Rhea is also the owner of two flats in posh areas in Mumbai. Apart from probing the missing Rs 15 crore alleged by Sushant's father KK Singh, the ED investigation has also revealed that Rhea owns these two plush flats.

The investigation officers are likely to investigate this further as they are keen on finding out how could the actress own these flats given her income. The TN report reveals that Rhea's income for the year 2018-19 was Rs 14 lakh and thus owning such expensive flats in Mumbai has now come under the scanner. On the other hand, Sushant's CA Sandeep Shridhar was also summoned by the ED. He was questioned about the late actor's finances and the companies that he had set up.

SSR's companies

Sushant was also an entrepreneur as he had set up three companies. The 34-year-old actor had reportedly launched a company in 2018 that explored virtual reality and artificial intelligence among other things. Then in 2019, he invested in Vividrage Rhealityx, which includes the name of Rhea. The director of this company is Rhea.

Another company founded by the ‘Kedarnath’ actor was named Front India for World Foundation, which was set up to promote healthcare and help the underprivileged. This company's directors were Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty. The ED has reportedly sought details of the transactions of these companies which have no employees.

On Wednesday, Rhea Chakraborty's close associate Samuel Miranda was brought into questioning. Samuel's name had cropped up when the ED accessed the late actor's bank statements.

