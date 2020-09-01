Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty to possibly go the legal way against the late actor’s family?
The mystery over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death doesn’t seem to subside anytime soon. After all, each day is opening a new pandora of the box. While Rhea Chakraborty has been the prime accused in the case, the late actor’s family has been making serious allegations against the actress. Now as per a recent development in the case, there are reports that Rhea is planning to take legal action against Sushant’s family along with the prosecution for allegedly making false allegations against her in front of the investigating authorities.
Besides, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has claimed that the prescription and chats of Sushant’s sister has dropped hints about the family knew about MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s mental health. “The prescription and the chats of the two sisters of the actor clearly indicates that the family was aware of the actor's mental health. They were exchanging prescription notes of medication and lied to the court and ED. Besides the consultation is also illegal and if even an online consultation has happened the doctor gives prescription to an existing patient whose history he knows in advance,” Maneshinde was quoted saying.
Meanwhile, Rhea lawyer has also stated that Sushant’s sister Priyanka had changed his medications without any prescriptions after chatting with the late actor. He alleged that Priyanka asked Sushant to take 3 different medicines, that too without any prescriptions. He further said that post that Rhea raised her voice against it and that led to a fight between her and Sushant. Sushant asked Rhea to leave post it.
