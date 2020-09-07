Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty to reach NCB office at 10 am; To be confronted with others accused
Rhea Chakraborty is expected to appear in front of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) again today, September 7. The actress, who is among the prime accused in the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, was interrogated by NCB on Sunday. Rhea was grilled for over five hours by the team before she left the premise. Now, Republic TV reports that the actress is expected to reach the NCB office at 10 am where she will be further questioned.
The national channel also reported that Rhea will be confirmed with others accused in SSR's death case. The report also adds that the NCB is likely to summon other staff members and friends of Sushant for questioning. “A few more people will be called in for questioning in the next few days,” the official said, according to Indianexpress.com.
On Sunday evening, NCB confirmed that they questioned Rhea but they had not completed the interrogation thus they have summoned the actress again. The team did not delve into the details of her statement. Previously, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant were arrested by the NCB in connection with Sushant's death probe. While NCB questioned Rhea, a local court ordered Dipesh to remain in NCB's custody until September 9.
On the other hand, Sushant's sister Meetu was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The late actor's sibling was seen making her way to the DRDO office. She was the first family member to have seen the corpse at Sushant's home on June 14.
