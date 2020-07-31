Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty REACTS to viral video, says it's 'one of the characters I play'

After the Bihar Police got its hands on Rhea Chakraborty's viral video, the actress has broken her silence and reacted to the same. Read on to know more.

On Friday, an undated video of Rhea Chakraborty started doing the rounds on social media. If the explosive allegations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case were not enough to take social media by storm, this video showed Rhea in a completely new light. In the video, Rhea can be seen and heard using words like 'gunda', 'gundagiri' and 'apun tai hai'. Towards the end of the video, she also asks the person if she is being recorded and jokes about 'hafta vasooli'.

After the Bihar Police got its hands on Rhea's video, the actress has broken her silence and reacted to the viral video. According to a report in Zoom TV, Rhea's legal team shared has an official statement regarding the same. As per the statement, she said, "I saw the black dress video. I was doing a stand up comic act. I like to do stand up comedy sometimes. Tai is one of the characters I play."

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty's video which was shared on Twitter by MuVyz.com below:

The alleged video is, however, unverified and the source of the same remains unclear. It is also not yet clear when was the video shot. The video is now being widely shared on social media.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after allegations of Rs 15 crore being siphoned off were mentioned in the FIR filed by Sushant's family in Patna, Bihar. The late actor's bank statements have unearthed how the actor used to bear massive expenses of not just girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty but also her brother Showik Chakraborty.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's bank statements reveal he bore major expenses for Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik

ALSO READ: Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case over dubious transactions in Sushant Singh Rajput's matter

Credits :ZoomTV

Share your comment ×