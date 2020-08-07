Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED rejects Rhea Chakraborty’s request to postpone her statement recording
As per the latest update on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Rhea Chakraborty has asked the Enforcement Directorate to delay her recording of the statement until the Supreme Court hears her transfer petition. However, it is learned as per a news channel, that ED has reportedly rejected her request. After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea and 5 others in Patna, the Bihar police came into action. However, in the FIR, Sushant’s father even raised allegations of money laundering. To probe that ED came in. Rhea was reportedly summoned to appear before ED today to record her statement against the money laundering allegations.
However, her lawyer informed the agency that she has requested a postponement of statement recording for a later date. As per ANI, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, “Rhea has requested that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing.” The Enforcement Directorate rejected her request for postponement and no exemption was given. She was asked to present herself for questioning before ED on August 7. As per the latest update, she has been asked to appear before the ED as scheduled. Recently, during the Supreme Court hearing it was revealed that the Centre had accepted the Bihar Government’s recommendation of transferring Sushant’s case to CBI.
Rhea’s transfer plea is likely to be heard next week. The SC had asked all parties involved to submit their replies within three days. Meanwhile, Rhea has reportedly not returned to her house in Mumbai since she left in the middle of the night with her family. The Mumbai Police has reportedly recorded statements of 56 people in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.
Rhea has requested that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer on her being summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED). #SushantSinghRajput
— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020
(Developing Story)
