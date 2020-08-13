  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged travel details from August 2019 to February 2020 OUT

As per latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged travel details between August 2019 and February 2020 reveal that she had traveled to France, Austria, UAE and Switzerland. Read on!
As we speak, fans, family and friends of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are demanding a CBI inquiry into his death probe. Earlier, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict with regards to the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty wherein she requested the transfer of the FIR filed against her, from the Bihar Police to the Mumbai Police and with every passing day, we are coming across new details in the case. Now as per the latest round of information, it is being said that Rhea Chakraborty’s travel details between Aug 10, 2019 and Feb 25, 2020 show that she travelled to France, Austria, UAE & Switzerland. That’s right!

As per a report in Times Now, it is being said that Rhea travelled to France, Austria, UAE and Switzerland between 2019 and 2020, which raise eyebrows because reports suggest that when she traveled to Dubai, she was not accompanied by Sushant. Also, reports reveal that post meeting the late actor, Rhea’s spending pattern changed and while her income was going low, her spending was increasing.

Also, while the staff members of Sushant had said that the late actor changed after he came back from his Europe trip with Rhea, Rhea, too was reported as saying that when they were holidaying in Florence, Italy, she noticed the change in Rajput and witnessed him being affected due to mental illness. As per reports, Rhea had said that they were staying at a 600-year-old heritage hotel and there was a painting of Saturn devouring his own children. Later, she saw the actor chanting some mantras and looked shaken after seeing the painting. When they tried to ask him what happened, SSR said that he could see the characters in the painting but was unable to describe it.

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

The most illiterate ppl in India will never ever belive her... If there is not court trial and the ppl had to put her on trial. She wud be in jail long back.....

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Perfectly normal over all these years... 1 trip brings out his mentall illness.... Who is she trying to fool

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Wow, cunning woman, she used Sushant like lottery win and chucked him out of her life after stealing his hard earned money. Some people are unbelievable!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

K

