Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik arrives at ED office for further questioning

As ED is probing the money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Showik was once again called at ED office for further probe.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case as taken a new turn ever since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe. In fact, the agency had also reaffirmed the jurisdiction in the case and had also sought a directive from the Supreme Court asking Mumbai Police for their cooperation in the case. On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also summoned Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in the money laundering case filed by Sushant’s father and the brother-sister duo appearance at ED office on Friday.

While the investigation went for around eight hours, as per a recent development, Rhea’s brother has arrived at the ED office once again for further questioning. However, he wasn’t accompanied by his sister this time. To recall, while Showik was interrogated by the ED last evening, he was sent back home to get some proper papers required for the probe. Interestingly, Showik is also among the other accused in the FIR registered by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Meanwhile, ED questioned Rhea about her source of income, bank details, relationship with Sushant and if the late actor authorised her to operate his bank details. The media reports suggested that Rhea hasn’t been cooperating with ED in the case and has, reportedly, claimed that she doesn’t remember the details.

While the Jalebi actress is said to be probed again, she has shared a photo of the one belonging of late Sushant she has and that is his sipper along with the photo of a page from his diary. The page that she shared from late Sushant’s diary had a note of gratitude for Rhea, her brother, her parents and his dog Fudge.

