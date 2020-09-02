Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik to be summoned by NCB this week: Report

After the Narcotics Control Bureau cracked down certain drug peddlers who named Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, it is being reported that he may be called in for questioning by the agency.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation took a murkier turn when the alleged drug chats were uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate involving Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others. Post that the Narcotics Control Bureau was called in by the ED and they nabbed a few drug peddlers who were in custody named Showik. Now, as per the latest reports, Rhea’s brother Showik is likely to be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the case.

As per Times Now, Showik Chakraborty is likely to be summoned by the NCB this week. The sources of the channel reported that after a drug peddler named Showik while being in NCB’s custody, he may be called in for questioning by the authority that is investigating the drugs angle in Sushant’s case. After the ED wrote to NCB regarding the drugs angle, they sent a team from New Delhi to investigate the case. Recently, a few drug peddlers were nabbed by their team after which Showik's name reportedly came out. The bureau nabbed two drug peddlers who were suspected to have links with Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. One of them admitted to knowing Showik.

Meanwhile, CBI had summoned Rhea’s parents yesterday after questioning Rhea and Showik for a few days. On Wednesday, Rhea’s father Indrajit Chakraborty was called in for questioning again. The Enforcement Directorate also is conducting its probe into the money laundering angle related to Sushant’s case and in the same, hotelier Gaurav Arya was summoned by them for 2 consecutive days. On Wednesday, reportedly, Sushant’s business partner Varun Mathur was called for questioning by the ED in Mumbai. Currently, in Sushant’s case, CBI, ED and the NCB are conducting the investigation. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

Credits :Times Now

