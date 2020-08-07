  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik returns to ED office after 2 hours with documents

Today morning, Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the Electorate Directorate office after she was summoned in the money laundering case.
Today morning, after the Enforcement Directorate rejected Rhea Chakraborty’s request to defer the questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the Jalebi actress and girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput arrived at the ED office with brother Showik Chakraborty. As soon as they stepped out of the car, reporters asked Rhea and Showik to comment about the allegations, however, the two were mum and went inside the office. Later, Shruti Modi, too was snapped entering the ED office.

After a couple of hours, while Rhea was being questioned inside, Showik came outside the office and was hurried to his car with a police officer accompanying him, and in the evening, Showik Chakraborty returned to the ED office. Well, reports suggest that Showik was asked to go back home to get some properly papers and so, Showik went home and returned in a couple of hours. After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K K Singh, filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for unexplained bank transfers that had happened from late actor’s  bank account, the ED had filed a money laundering case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput based on the basis of a First Information Report filed by the Bihar police.

As per reports, the ED will probe allegations of alleged mishandling of Rajput’s money and his bank accounts. Also, as per latest reports, it is being said that Rhea is not co-operating with the ED officials.

