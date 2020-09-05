Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda sent into NCB custody till Sept 9
As NCB presented Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda before the court in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, they have been sent in four day custody by the court.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has witnessed a major breakthrough lately after Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Charkaborty and Samuel Miranda was arrested by the NCB. While the duo was presented before the court today, they have been sent into NCB custody for four days.
Credits :ANI
Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue