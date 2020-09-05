  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda sent into NCB custody till Sept 9

As NCB presented Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda before the court in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, they have been sent in four day custody by the court.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has witnessed a major breakthrough lately after Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Charkaborty and Samuel Miranda was arrested by the NCB. While the duo was presented before the court today, they have been sent into NCB custody for four days.

Credits :ANI

