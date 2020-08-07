Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty’s call records REVEAL she spoke to DCP Bandra last year

Today morning, Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the Electorate Directorate office after she was summoned in the money laundering case.

After the center transferred the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the CBI, the CBI filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, mother, father and other people. Also, since Sushant’s father, K K Singh, in his FIR against Rhea, had levelled money laundering charges against the actress, the ED summoned Rhea for questioning, and today, the actress arrived at the ED office with her brother. While as we speak, Rhea is being interrogated by the ED, Rhea’s call records are out, and reports suggest that last year, Rhea spoke to Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Bandra, who is handling Sushant’s case. That’s right!

In a report by India Today, it is being said that Rhea Chakraborty spoke to Abhishek Trimukhe last year, who is currently handling Sushant’s case. Besides, other call records suggest that she spoke more to Shruti Modi and Samuel than she spoke to Sushant over the phone. As per reports, the call details also suggest that in total Rhea and Sushant spoke on the phone only 147 times while 808 calls were made to Shruti and 289 calls were made to Samuel. Not just this, reports suggest that Rhea was also in touch with at least two top psychiatrists and was in touch with Mahesh Bhatt.

Yesterday, Samuel Miranda was questioned by the ED for nearly 8 hours. Also, Sidharth Pithani, Sushant's friend and flatmate, has also been summoned by the ED for interrogation.

