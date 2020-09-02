  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s father arrives for questioning by CBI on Day 2

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, after questioning Rhea Chakraborty and Showik a couple of times, CBI had called in their father Indrajit Chakraborty for questioning again on Wednesday. He arrived in the morning at the DRDO guest house.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: September 2, 2020 11:46 am
Sushant Singh Rajput Case Rhea Chakraborty’s father arrives for questioning by CBI on Day 2Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s father arrives for questioning by CBI on Day 2
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On Wednesday, Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest house for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case for a second time after yesterday. A day back, Rhea’s father and mother were questioned by the CBI along with Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, Dipesh and others at the DRDo guest house for over 8 hours. Post that, on Wednesday, Rhea’s father was summoned again with regards to Sushant’s death probe. Sushant’s case took a murkier turn recently after an alleged drugs angle was also uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate. 

As per ANI’s tweet, “#SushantSinghRajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajeet Chakraborty reaches DRDO Guest House, where CBI team investigating the case, is staying. #Mumbai” A day back, Rhea’s parents were questioned about their involvement in Sushant and Rhea’s relationship, finances and medications. They were reportedly asked if they knew about Rhea and Sushant’s break up and finances or if Rhea’s father prescribed any medications for Sushant’s alleged mental health issues. 

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is also looking into the alleged money laundering angle and in the same, they had summoned Gaurav Arya this week. Gaurav Arya’s name popped up in the alleged drug chats between Rhea, Showik and others. He was questioned by the ED for two consecutive days. On Wednesday, it was reported that ED summoned Sushant’s business partner Varun Mathur. He arrived for questioning by the ED officials. Sushant’s case took a new turn when his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea and 5 others. Post that, the Supreme Court got involved and they transferred the case investigation to the CBI. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. His sudden and untimely demise left everyone shocked and since then, his fans, friends and family have been fighting for justice for the late actor. 

Take a look. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares video of him crying: I lost my brother, when will we find closure? 

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement