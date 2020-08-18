  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer clarifies she doesn't know & hasn't met Aaditya Thackeray

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently being investigated from several angles. Amid this, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has recently spoken up against various allegations against her. He even denied Rhea’s association with Aaditya Thackeray.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is under investigation since his untimely and tragic death back in June 2020. Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna and made several allegations against them. Even their family lawyer has been making sensation claims against Rhea and her family. Now, Rhea’s lawyer has spoken up and denied all allegations against her in a recent interview. He further cleared the air about Rhea knowing Aaditya Thackeray and Dino Morea. 

In a recent interview with India Today Insight Magazine, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde denied all allegations against Rhea and further addressed the question of her knowing Aaditya Thackeray. He said that Rhea does not know Aaditya. He further added that Rhea has never spoken to Aaditya over the phone and that she has never met him otherwise. He completely denied her association with Aaditya Thackeray. Further, he spoke about the fact that Rhea still stands for a CBI probe in Sushant’s case. 

Rhea’s lawyer said, “Rhea does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise. Though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena.” Further, clarifying about Rhea knowing Dino Morea, Satish Maneshinde said, “She knows and has met Dino Morea socially as he is her Senior in the Film Industry.”  In the interview, her lawyer clarified Rhea’s stance on CBI probe and said, “Rhea has always maintained that she would like the truth of the matter to be revealed by virtue of a fair and impartial investigation. She has admitted in her Petition to the SC that she sent a Message to Amit Shah Union HM to order a CBI investigation. She has also informed the SC that if the Court Transfers it to CBI she had no objection. What she has challenged is the Illegal Registration and Investigation of Bihar Police without Jurisdiction and transfer to CBI of an illegal investigation.” 

Meanwhile, Rhea, Showik, their father, Shruti Modi, Siddharth Pithani and others have been probed by the Enforcement Directorate in Sushant’s case. They have been probing the money laundering angle in Sushant’s case to trace the money trail amounting to Rs 15 Crore that the late actor’s father alleged in the FIR. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai. 

