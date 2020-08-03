Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says Bihar Police have no jurisdiction to investigate

Days after an FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, her lawyer has issued a statement and claimed that the actress hasn’t received any summon from them.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, the case has been exploring new angles in the case. In fact, Bihar Police has also reached Mumbai to investigate the case. While they have been trying to reach out Rhea, the Bihar Police has claimed that the Jalebi actress has been missing. And now as per a recent update, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has refuted the claims made by the Bihar Police and asserted that the actress hasn’t received any summons in the case.

Maneshinde issued a statement and stated that Rhea has been cooperating with the police and has even recorded the statement in the case. He also stated that the Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to probe the case. “Rhea Chakraborty's statement has been recorded by Mumbai Police. She has cooperated with Police. Till today no notice/summon has been received by her from Bihar Police & they've no jurisdiction to investigate,” Satish Maneshinde was quoted saying. Meanwhile, Rhea had filed a plea in Supreme Court requesting to transfer the case to Mumbai.

While Sushant’s family had filed a caveat and urged the Supreme Court to hear their side of the story as well. The plea will be heard on August 5. For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. While the Mumbai police haven’t received any suicide letter from his house, they have been investigating the case and probing it from all angles. In fact, they have interrogated 56 people in the case so far.

Rhea Chakraborty's statement has been recorded by Mumbai Police. She has cooperated with Police. Till today no notice/summon has been received by her from Bihar Police & they've no jurisdiction to investigate: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer. #SushantSinghRajputDeath — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

