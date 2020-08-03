  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says Bihar Police have no jurisdiction to investigate

Days after an FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, her lawyer has issued a statement and claimed that the actress hasn’t received any summon from them.
19204 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says Bihar Police have no jurisdiction to investigateSushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says Bihar Police have no jurisdiction to investigate
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, the case has been exploring new angles in the case. In fact, Bihar Police has also reached Mumbai to investigate the case. While they have been trying to reach out Rhea, the Bihar Police has claimed that the Jalebi actress has been missing. And now as per a recent update, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has refuted the claims made by the Bihar Police and asserted that the actress hasn’t received any summons in the case.

Maneshinde issued a statement and stated that Rhea has been cooperating with the police and has even recorded the statement in the case. He also stated that the Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to probe the case. “Rhea Chakraborty's statement has been recorded by Mumbai Police. She has cooperated with Police. Till today no notice/summon has been received by her from Bihar Police & they've no jurisdiction to investigate,” Satish Maneshinde was quoted saying. Meanwhile, Rhea had filed a plea in Supreme Court requesting to transfer the case to Mumbai.

While Sushant’s family had filed a caveat and urged the Supreme Court to hear their side of the story as well. The plea will be heard on August 5. For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. While the Mumbai police haven’t received any suicide letter from his house, they have been investigating the case and probing it from all angles. In fact, they have interrogated 56 people in the case so far.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police Commissioner opens up on Rhea Chakraborty, bipolar disorder & more

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement