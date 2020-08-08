Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea to be heard by Supreme Court on August 11

The latest update in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is coming all the way from the Supreme Court that has decided to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s petition seeking transfer of case from Bihar to Mumbai on August 11.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left the nation shocked and after his father, KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, the Bihar Police started probing the case. However, to seek transfer of case from Bihar to Mumbai, Rhea had filed a petition in the Supreme Court. After the first hearing on August 5, another date has been set by the SC to hear Rhea’s transfer plea on August 11. After the first hearing, the parties were asked to file their replies within 3 days. Now, as per reports, the Supreme Court will hear Rhea’s petition on August 11.

As per India TV News, the transfer petition filed by Rhea will be heard by the Supreme Court on August 11, Tuesday. The petition was filed by Rhea’s lawyer in SC on July 29. A day back, Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over 8 hours. Rhea left at night from the ED’s office. The ED is probing the allegations related to money laundering in Sushant’s case. Sushant’s father had levelled several allegations against Rhea and her family. Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi also were probed by ED in Sushant’s case.

On August 8, Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani also was asked to appear before the ED for questioning. Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation was going on in Mumbai. However, post the FIR, Bihar Police got involved. When a senior IPS officer was quarantined by BMC, the Bihar Government recommended the case to the Centre for CBI Probe. Their request was accepted this week and the case was transferred to the CBI for investigation. As per reports, CBI also filed an FIR against Rhea and 5 others in the case. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has questioned over 56 people in the case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

