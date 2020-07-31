  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea to be heard by the Supreme Court on August 5

As Rhea Chakraborty moved to Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the investigation, post Sushant Singh Rajput’s father FIR, to Mumbai from Patna, it will be heard next week post Rakshabandhan.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: July 31, 2020 09:11 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea to be heard by the Supreme Court on August 5
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has got all the eyes on it. While the Mumbai police have been probing the case, the late actor’s father’s FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has given the investigation a new turn. In a complaint filed in Bihar, the 34 year old actor has alleged that Rhea had instigated Sushant to take the drastic step. And while Bihar police have also begun an investigation in the case, Rhea had moved to Supreme court seeking the transfer of the investigation from Patna to Mumbai.

And now as per a recent update, the Supreme Court will now hear her plea on August 5. Reportedly, a single-judge bench of Supreme Court to hearing the petition. For the uninitiated, in her petition, Rhea had alleged that one of Sushant’s relative of trying to influence the investigation. She also claimed that the relative was behind the FIR filed by Bihar police. As a result, she sought the transfer of the petition to Mumbai for an impartial probe. Later, Sushant’s father also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court urging not to take a decision without hearing his side.

p>Meanwhile, Rhea has also issued a video statement and stated that she has complete faith in the Indian judiciary. “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail,” she was quoted saying.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty issues video statement on allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Truth Shall Prevail

Credits :ANI

