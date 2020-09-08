Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14 day judicial custody

As per a recent development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, main accused Rhea Chakraborty has been sent into a judicial custody of 14 days by the magistrate.

Sushant Singh Rajput's much talked about death case witnessed a major breakthrough today after the main accused in the case Rhea Chakraborty was arrested. The actress was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the illegal drug angle after a grilling of three days. Following the arrest, Rhea was taken for a medical test and was also produced before the magistrate through video conferencing. And now as per a recent development in the case, the Jalebi actress has been sent into judicial custody of 14 days by the magistrate.

According to Republic TV, while the actress will be judicial custody for further interrogation, she has also applied for bail and the hearing of the same is underway. To note, the Narcotics Control Bureau has been opposing Rhea's bail plea. According to media reports, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau today under sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 (a), 28 and 29 of the NDPS Act in the drugs angle that the agency had been probing in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has condemned her arrest and called it a travesty of justice. He stated that three central agencies are hounding a single woman only because she was in love with a 'drug addict'. "Travesty of justice. 3 central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years & committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drug," the lawyer said in his statement.

