Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty wades through the pool of media to enter NCB office
Amidst heavy security and media presence, Rhea Chakraborty left her residence on Sunday morning for her interrogation with the Narcotics Control Bureau. The security around Rhea's residence was beefed up significantly with women officers also present at the venue. The actress was escorted by the Mumbai Police and left in her car as she made her way to the NCB office which is in South Mumbai. Rhea arrived at the NCB office around 45 minutes later,
ANI tweeted, "#WATCH Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty leaves from her residence. She was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) this morning to join the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput death case."
Speaking about Rhea's appearance, Amit Fakkad Ghawate, NCB Deputy Director, told ANI, "She (Rhea Chakraborty) will come. There will be cross-questioning and nothing else. The outcome will be communicated to you." On Friday, the NCB arrested Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's younger brother, and Samuel Miranda, the actor's house manager, under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
#WATCH Mumbai: Actor #RheaChakraborty leaves from her residence. She was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) this morning to join the investigation of #SushantSinghRajput death case. pic.twitter.com/c1QhtYRz2D
— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020
As per reports, women NCB officers will be grilling Rhea and trying to establish links which have surfaced in the drug chats. So far, Rhea's younger brother Showik, Samuel Miranda and house help Dipesh Sawant have been arrested by the NCB along with four other drug dealers from the city.
Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty also issued a statement on the same. "Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next is my daughter and I do not know who is next there after. You have effectively demolished a middle class family for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind," Indrajit, a former Army officer, remarked.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
This is not criminal case investigation, it is a political game. That is why the case is handed over to the agency that is controlled by the central goverment. As soon as it was handed over to CBI the malicious propaganda against Aditya Thackrey's involvement stopped. BJP wants to win Bihar at any cost in the upcoming election and they will do it on the tragedy of Sushant. That is the reason BJP stooge made so much noise and maligned Chakraborty's image. With Kangna chipping in. And we all know how much Sushant family cares for him to refusing to let people take advantage of his death. The family is being rewarded with monitory donation, fame, sympathy, political favors and what not. They are destroying an army veteran's family for their own gains.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Oh okay. Yeah we get it now? Could you also tell enlighten us about which election Maha govt is trying to win? Why did they put their entire energy to oppose CBI? Why did the Maha police not register a FIR? Why is Maha police still escorting the accused like she is royalty! I mean come on.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Shame on everyone trying to milk this for their gains. This includes his family, media, politicians and losers like Kangana !
Anonymous 1 hour ago
it is about an innocent person dying. Justice should prevail.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Aditya Thackeray has a major hand in Sushant's death.He should be taken to task sooner.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Army family my foot. They planned well to murder Sushant. Both mother & father have a shady personality. What goes around comes back around. Karma is a bitch.