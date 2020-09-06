Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty wades through the pool of media to enter NCB office

The security around Rhea's residence was beefed up significantly with women officers also present at the venue. The actress was escorted by the Mumbai Police and left in her car for the NCB office.

Amidst heavy security and media presence, Rhea Chakraborty left her residence on Sunday morning for her interrogation with the Narcotics Control Bureau. The security around Rhea's residence was beefed up significantly with women officers also present at the venue. The actress was escorted by the Mumbai Police and left in her car as she made her way to the NCB office which is in South Mumbai. Rhea arrived at the NCB office around 45 minutes later,

ANI tweeted, "#WATCH Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty leaves from her residence. She was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) this morning to join the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput death case."

Speaking about Rhea's appearance, Amit Fakkad Ghawate, NCB Deputy Director, told ANI, "She (Rhea Chakraborty) will come. There will be cross-questioning and nothing else. The outcome will be communicated to you." On Friday, the NCB arrested Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's younger brother, and Samuel Miranda, the actor's house manager, under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

#WATCH Mumbai: Actor #RheaChakraborty leaves from her residence. She was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) this morning to join the investigation of #SushantSinghRajput death case. pic.twitter.com/c1QhtYRz2D — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

As per reports, women NCB officers will be grilling Rhea and trying to establish links which have surfaced in the drug chats. So far, Rhea's younger brother Showik, Samuel Miranda and house help Dipesh Sawant have been arrested by the NCB along with four other drug dealers from the city.

Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty also issued a statement on the same. "Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next is my daughter and I do not know who is next there after. You have effectively demolished a middle class family for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind," Indrajit, a former Army officer, remarked.

