0
0
1
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda & Jaya Saha to be summoned by NCB today

As per the latest update, the Narcotics Control Bureau has got involved in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha may be called in today by the NCB.
16742 reads Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2020 10:40 am
0
0
1
Save
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda & Jaya Saha likely to be summoned by NCBSushant Singh Rajput Case_ Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda & Jaya Saha likely to be summoned by NCB

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case took a new turn after the Narcotics Control Bureau got involved after an alleged drug angle was found by the Enforcement Directorate against Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and others. As per the latest update, Rhea and others could be issued summons today.  A day back, reports came in that the NCB had formed a team in New Delhi and sent it to Mumbai for questioning Rhea and her close ones in relation to the drug chats that were reported. 

As per Times Now, Rhea along with Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Jaya Saha have been asked to come in for questioning. Reportedly, the ED had unearthed the alleged drug chats between Rhea, Samuel, Jaya and others wherein they were talking about hard drugs. Post that, NCB took a call and formed a team and sent a team to Mumbai to probe the drugs angle in the case. While Rhea appeared recently in an interview on India Today and denied all drug charges, the NCB will reportedly probe the case from that angle. 

Sushant’s case is currently being probed by ED, CBI and now the NCB. A day back, Sushant’s father released a video in which he claimed that Rhea gave poison to Sushant for the longest time and was allegedly responsible for the actor’s death. In her interview, Rhea lashed out at Sushant’s family and questioned their claims. She even denied all allegations against her and mentioned that she has all the proof that she will show to the authorities when they demand. Sushant was found dead at his house on June 14, 2020. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB sends a team from Delhi to probe drug allegations on Rhea Chakraborty & others

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Finally. Now they have evidence and her own admissions there is definitely grounds for arrest.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement