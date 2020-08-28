Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda & Jaya Saha to be summoned by NCB today

As per the latest update, the Narcotics Control Bureau has got involved in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha may be called in today by the NCB.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case took a new turn after the Narcotics Control Bureau got involved after an alleged drug angle was found by the Enforcement Directorate against Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and others. As per the latest update, Rhea and others could be issued summons today. A day back, reports came in that the NCB had formed a team in New Delhi and sent it to Mumbai for questioning Rhea and her close ones in relation to the drug chats that were reported.

As per Times Now, Rhea along with Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Jaya Saha have been asked to come in for questioning. Reportedly, the ED had unearthed the alleged drug chats between Rhea, Samuel, Jaya and others wherein they were talking about hard drugs. Post that, NCB took a call and formed a team and sent a team to Mumbai to probe the drugs angle in the case. While Rhea appeared recently in an interview on India Today and denied all drug charges, the NCB will reportedly probe the case from that angle.

Sushant’s case is currently being probed by ED, CBI and now the NCB. A day back, Sushant’s father released a video in which he claimed that Rhea gave poison to Sushant for the longest time and was allegedly responsible for the actor’s death. In her interview, Rhea lashed out at Sushant’s family and questioned their claims. She even denied all allegations against her and mentioned that she has all the proof that she will show to the authorities when they demand. Sushant was found dead at his house on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB sends a team from Delhi to probe drug allegations on Rhea Chakraborty & others

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×