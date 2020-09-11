  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's bail plea REJECTED by the Sessions Court

As per the latest reports in Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others had applied for bail in drug link related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Reportedly, they were sent into 14-day judicial custody after NCB arrested them.
September 11, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput Case Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's bail plea REJECTED by the Sessions Court
As per the latest reports by a news channel, the Sessions Court rejected the bail plea filed by Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty & the other 4 accused in the drug case. Rhea, Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra, Basit Parihar and others were arrested in connection with the drug charges by the Narcotics Control Bureau. As per earlier reports, Rhea, Showik, Dipesh Sawant, and others had confessed to the NCB during interrogation that they apparently procured drugs at the behest of late Sushant Singh Rajput. 

As per ANI, "Bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant & Samuel Miranda have been rejected by a special court in Mumbai. They're arrested by NCB in connection with drugs case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. " Reportedly, the NCB had nabbed Rhea, Showik, Samuel, Dipesh after they had arrested 2 drug peddlers who had taken Showik's name and mentioned that they knew him. As per the news channel's report, the NCB had opposed the bail plea filed by Rhea, Showik's lawyer in the court and mentioned that investigation is still on. NCB alleged that they are probing Sushant's case and also trying to investigate the large drug nexus in Bollywood and hence they feared that if they are released, they may tamper evidence. 

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Once we get the order copy. We will decide next week on the course of action on approaching the High Court." As per reports, the next recourse that Rhea, Showik and others is to head to the High Court for bail. Now, as per the update by Times Now, Rhea, Showik and others may approach the High Court on Monday for bail in the case. The Narcotics Control Bureau selectively charged Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty with Section 27 A. During the bail plea hearing in Session Court, it was reported that Rhea had apparently claimed that she was coerced by the agency to give the statements. However, now, the Sessions Court has rejected her bail plea along with Showik, Dipesh, Zaid, Basit Parihar and others. This means that Rhea will remain in custody at the Byculla Jail till September 22. Post Rhea's arrest, several of her friends including Shibani Dandekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and others had come out in support of Rhea and backed her. 

Take a look: 

Apart from this, Sushant Singh Rajput's case is currently going on by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and NCB. It was also reported recently that based on the findings against Rhea by the NCB, ED may file a fresh case against the Jalebi actress. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had reacted strongly when Rhea was arrested. Sushant was found dead at his house on June 14, 2020. 

Anonymous 5 minutes ago

Good riddance ...finally this is called an investigation...now cbi shd also probe the murder angle of Sushant & disha...becoz they deserve more,

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Anurag unusually quiet. Perhaps waiting for instructions from kjo.

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

#sayNOtoDRUGS#sayNOtoBOLLYWOOD

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

She deserves!!

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Cocaine addicts in Bollywood haha ab meta kya hoga Bhagwan ???

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

At least we can sleep tonight knowing they are behind bars and not near our kids. Drug free India must happen.

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Happy that the bail got denied.. but why a separate cell for her.. She should be kept in the general barracks with all the other inmates, use the same common washroom, wash her own urensils and clothes... What she and her family did to a trusting, lively young man is UNFORGIVABLE.

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Now what will happen to ranbir, Karan, ranveer, Deepika, Salman ????? Soooooo saddd pls post.

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Sorry babu. Ab jail mein raho....lol

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Hahaha good one ...

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

Why they can’t understand its not related to sushant. She is in prison because of procurement of drugs which is illegal. Its as simple as that. Same as other people eg shovik. Or am I getting wrong? A girl can do drug dealings and she should not be accused of the same??? Its hypocrisy . Where is equality now ?and mind you I’m a girl too.

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

The pieces of the puzzle will fall into place in time. Have patience.

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Satyamev Jayati!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Thank goodness sanity prevailed. Now paid pr by third grade actors/directors will be ramped up. That’s ok.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

True! We gotta stay strong and squash that. Satyamev Jayate.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Justice for rhea? Why just because she is a girl? Why not for shovik then? Its hypocrisy. Isn’t drugs dealing is illegal irrespective of male or female???

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Let them stay

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Ab iske clients aynge kehenge .Injustice ,release rhea .Tum logo ko maal nahi milega .hahahaha

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Im sorry babu

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Good .Now please focus on the Murder angle .

Anonymous 1 hour ago

You know them (BW) now,,,they are on_____, such comments are obvious...

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Drug OD? So he hung himself after OD'ing? How did he get the mark on his neck? He was painting after death?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

It's a drug overdose accidental death, neither suicide nor murder

