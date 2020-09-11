Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's bail plea REJECTED by the Sessions Court

As per the latest reports in Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others had applied for bail in drug link related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Reportedly, they were sent into 14-day judicial custody after NCB arrested them.

As per the latest reports by a news channel, the Sessions Court rejected the bail plea filed by Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty & the other 4 accused in the drug case. Rhea, Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra, Basit Parihar and others were arrested in connection with the drug charges by the Narcotics Control Bureau. As per earlier reports, Rhea, Showik, Dipesh Sawant, and others had confessed to the NCB during interrogation that they apparently procured drugs at the behest of late Sushant Singh Rajput.

As per ANI, "Bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant & Samuel Miranda have been rejected by a special court in Mumbai. They're arrested by NCB in connection with drugs case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. " Reportedly, the NCB had nabbed Rhea, Showik, Samuel, Dipesh after they had arrested 2 drug peddlers who had taken Showik's name and mentioned that they knew him. As per the news channel's report, the NCB had opposed the bail plea filed by Rhea, Showik's lawyer in the court and mentioned that investigation is still on. NCB alleged that they are probing Sushant's case and also trying to investigate the large drug nexus in Bollywood and hence they feared that if they are released, they may tamper evidence.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Once we get the order copy. We will decide next week on the course of action on approaching the High Court." As per reports, the next recourse that Rhea, Showik and others is to head to the High Court for bail. Now, as per the update by Times Now, Rhea, Showik and others may approach the High Court on Monday for bail in the case. The Narcotics Control Bureau selectively charged Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty with Section 27 A. During the bail plea hearing in Session Court, it was reported that Rhea had apparently claimed that she was coerced by the agency to give the statements. However, now, the Sessions Court has rejected her bail plea along with Showik, Dipesh, Zaid, Basit Parihar and others. This means that Rhea will remain in custody at the Byculla Jail till September 22. Post Rhea's arrest, several of her friends including Shibani Dandekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and others had come out in support of Rhea and backed her.

Bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant & Samuel Miranda have been rejected by a special court in Mumbai. They're arrested by NCB in connection with drugs case related to #SushantSinghRajput case. pic.twitter.com/pFO8bqYIxi — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

Once we get the order copy. We will decide next week on the course of action on approaching the High Court: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde https://t.co/aRZNuuYtPG — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

Apart from this, Sushant Singh Rajput's case is currently going on by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and NCB. It was also reported recently that based on the findings against Rhea by the NCB, ED may file a fresh case against the Jalebi actress. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had reacted strongly when Rhea was arrested. Sushant was found dead at his house on June 14, 2020.

