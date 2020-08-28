Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by the CBI for enquiry after brother Showik

As per the new update, Rhea Chakraborty has been asked to come in by CBI team for grilling in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. After questioning Showik Chakraborty yesterday, CBI team will be probing Rhea based on allegations by Sushant’s family.

As per the latest update, Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the CBI to come in for questioning today at the DRDO guest house in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Reportedly, Rhea will be arriving at the DRDO guest house for questioning on Friday morning. It was also reported that Samuel Miranda already was present at the DRDO guest house where the CBI team is staying and investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Further, apparently, Siddharth Pithani also may be called in today.

As per Times Now, Rhea was called in on Friday by CBI after they conducted several rounds of questioning with Siddarth Pithani, Deepesh, house help Keshav and Neeraj. Showik Chakraborty also was reportedly probed for a long time by the CBI after which Rhea was called in for questioning. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau also got involved in Rhea and Sushant’s case after the Enforcement Directorate found an alleged drug angle in the chats between Rhea, Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and others.

Reportedly, as per the news channel, Rhea is set to arrive at the DRDO guest house anytime for questioning in Sushant’s case. A day back, Rhea shared videos of her father being harassed by the media professionals below her building. She even shared a video of her society’s watchman who was injured by the media persons. However, she deleted the posts later. In her recent interviews with India Today, NDTV, and CNN News 18, Rhea claimed that she loved Sushant and he loved her and that is the reason she is fighting. She even addressed all allegations against her and denied them. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020.

Credits :Times Now

