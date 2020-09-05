Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned tomorrow by the Narcotics Control Bureau: Reports

After Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s arrest, reports suggest that Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned tomorrow by the NCB

After Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s arrest, latest round of reports suggest that Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the by the Narcotics Control Bureau tomorrow i.e. September 6, 2020. As per a report in Times Now, “Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned tomorrow by NCB.” That said, as we speak, Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda have undergone medical test at a civic hospital and post which, they were taken to the court wherein Showik’s counsel says that the NCB shouldn’t taken him into custody.

After carrying out a raid at Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s house, the NCB arrested Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Both, Showik and Samuel have been named as accused by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI in the FIRs registered by them in Sushant’s death case. Earlier, Showik had confessed to the NCB that he used to buy drugs for Sushant at the behest of his sister Rhea through Samuel Miranda. Following his admission, it is being said that NCB has summoned Rhea for questioning.

Also today, the CBI, along with Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh, Siddharth Pithani and AIIMS forensic team reached late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house to recreate the crime scene.

