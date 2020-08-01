  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty is under surveillance REVEALS Bihar Police

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi, and his last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore.
12310 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty is under surveillance REVEALS Bihar PoliceSushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty is under surveillance REVEALS Bihar Police
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As we all know, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is currently being probed by the Bihar Police, and after reaching Mumbai, the Bihar Police have investigated Ankita Lokhande, and have also examined Sushant’s bank account’s and as we speak, they are interrogating director Rumi Jaffery, who was to work with the late actor in a new film. Now yesterday, after leaving the Bandra Police station, when the Bihar police were asked if they will question Rhea Chakraborty, Inspector Kaisar Alam had said that “It’s not needed right now. She is under our watch.” Also, Bihar police said that Mumbai police are cooperating, and they are helping them.

Recently, when Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment to suicide and criminal breach of trust among other things in Bihar, Rhea Chakraborty recorded a video from an unknown location and in the video, she had said that despite the horrible things being said about her in the electronic media, she has complete trust in the judiciary.

Earlier, the Bihar Police was denied permission to meet doctors of Cooper Hospital by the admin citing ‘Mumbai Police protocols’ as the Bihar Police wanted Sushant’s autopsy report but they were denied for the same. And today morning, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister took to social media to urge the Prime Minister of India to scan the case of her late brother before evidence is tampered.

Check out the video here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard on allegations against Rhea Chakraborty: They are correct, must be probed

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement