Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty is under surveillance REVEALS Bihar Police

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi, and his last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore.

As we all know, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is currently being probed by the Bihar Police, and after reaching Mumbai, the Bihar Police have investigated Ankita Lokhande, and have also examined Sushant’s bank account’s and as we speak, they are interrogating director Rumi Jaffery, who was to work with the late actor in a new film. Now yesterday, after leaving the Bandra Police station, when the Bihar police were asked if they will question Rhea Chakraborty, Inspector Kaisar Alam had said that “It’s not needed right now. She is under our watch.” Also, Bihar police said that Mumbai police are cooperating, and they are helping them.

Recently, when Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment to suicide and criminal breach of trust among other things in Bihar, Rhea Chakraborty recorded a video from an unknown location and in the video, she had said that despite the horrible things being said about her in the electronic media, she has complete trust in the judiciary.

Earlier, the Bihar Police was denied permission to meet doctors of Cooper Hospital by the admin citing ‘Mumbai Police protocols’ as the Bihar Police wanted Sushant’s autopsy report but they were denied for the same. And today morning, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister took to social media to urge the Prime Minister of India to scan the case of her late brother before evidence is tampered.

Check out the video here:

#WATCH: Bihar Police personnel probing #SushantSinghRajput death case leave in an auto-rickshaw after visiting Bandra Police Station. On being asked if they'll question #RheaChakraborty, Inspector Kaisar Alam says, "It is not needed right now. She is under our watch." pic.twitter.com/JdGUEaJLfN — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard on allegations against Rhea Chakraborty: They are correct, must be probed

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×