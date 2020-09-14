Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty used mother’s mobile phone to chat about drugs: Reports

As per latest reports, NCB has revealed that Rhea Chakraborty used her mother, Sandhya Chakraborty's phone to chat about drugs

As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty is under 14-day judicial custody after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested her in the drugs case in the death probe of Sushant Singh Rajput. Although her lawyer applied for bail plea at the sessions court on Friday, however, it got rejected. Now while Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Deepesh Sawant, and other drug peddlers who named Showik in the case are under arrest, as per reports, it is being said that Rhea Charkaborty was using her mother Sandhya Chakraborty's mobile phone to chat about drugs. That’s right!

As per reports, Rhea didn’t give her mother’s phone to the Enforcement Directorate when she was asked to submit her mobile phones, and when the NCB raided her house, they seized the phone during the search and retrieved data from it. As per a report in India Today, “Rhea was connected with her friends and other people through this phone. The actress was part of many WhatsApp groups on this phone. Many people of these groups are under the NCB radar now.”

Earlier, when Rhea’s phones were seized by the Enforcement Directorate for money-laundering investigation, the agency released chats of the actress with Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda and Gaurav Arya that hinted at drugs being consumed and procured by the actress and that is when NCB came into the investigation. While the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty were rejected by the Mumbai Sessions Court, Rhea’s lawyer had said that they are not in a hurry to file for bail application in Bombay High Court. Also, it is being reported that during her 3-day interrogation by the NCB, Rhea revealed names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta who used to consume drugs and therefore, NCB will summon them for investigation.

Credits :India Today

