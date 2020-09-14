  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty used mother’s mobile phone to chat about drugs: Reports

As per latest reports, NCB has revealed that Rhea Chakraborty used her mother, Sandhya Chakraborty's phone to chat about drugs
1027146 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 07:05 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty used mother's mobile phone to chat about drugs: Reports
As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty is under 14-day judicial custody after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested her in the drugs case in the death probe of Sushant Singh Rajput. Although her lawyer applied for bail plea at the sessions court on Friday, however, it got rejected. Now while Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Deepesh Sawant, and other drug peddlers who named Showik in the case are under arrest, as per reports, it is being said that Rhea Charkaborty was using her mother Sandhya Chakraborty's mobile phone to chat about drugs. That’s right!

As per reports, Rhea didn’t give her mother’s phone to the Enforcement Directorate when she was asked to submit her mobile phones, and when the NCB raided her house, they seized the phone during the search and retrieved data from it. As per a report in India Today, “Rhea was connected with her friends and other people through this phone. The actress was part of many WhatsApp groups on this phone. Many people of these groups are under the NCB radar now.”

Earlier, when Rhea’s phones were seized by the Enforcement Directorate for money-laundering investigation, the agency released chats of the actress with Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda and Gaurav Arya that hinted at drugs being consumed and procured by the actress and that is when NCB came into the investigation. While the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty were rejected by the Mumbai Sessions Court, Rhea’s lawyer had said that they are not in a hurry to file for bail application in Bombay High Court. Also, it is being reported that during her 3-day interrogation by the NCB, Rhea revealed names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta who used to consume drugs and therefore, NCB will summon them for investigation.

Credits :India Today

Anonymous 1 day ago

My heart sinks when a scene of SSR s murder comes to my mind. Kitne logo ne uske sath kya maar peet, zabardasti ki hogi. He must hav tried to save himself...must hav shouted..hang them all.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Arrest the parents already for abetting drug dealing. PV post this.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Arey rhea ke papa.So middle class ki unki beti ghrwalo ka he phone use krke deals krti thi hahahahhaa Ab yeh bhi boldo ki thank you india.

Anonymous 1 day ago

SSR most probably murdered with a Stunt Gun by his staffers . DO NOT support Bollywood and IPL Cricket all are Mafia's. Justice for SSR.

Anonymous 1 day ago

I think, murdered by a professional criminal of mystery group on 13th & staffers may have opposed & Pithani got severe head blow (head got stitched on 14th). Most probably the medical report would end up as suicide due to the Akki's involvement who is pro-BJP. Bihar BJP-JDU will erupt in protests for......

Anonymous 1 day ago

Maa-beti ka looting team.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Maa beti baap beta. Looter family

Anonymous 1 day ago

We looking for for history behind the death of ssr . Please keep the drug aside. We knw that step by step you people are tracking ,still we want to find the death history asap

Anonymous 1 day ago

Sonakshi Sonja's ex boyfriend 'Bunty Sajdeh' was also called for interrogation few days back by CBI. Whole Bollywood is involved that's why they did the patriarchy drama.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Daughter succeeded where mother did not, at gold-digging!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Sid Malhotras name will eventually come out. Its a matter of time

Anonymous 2 days ago

Sid. Malhotra is silent. Why?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kjos proteges name Sid Malhotra has not come anywhere, not even in the parties. I wonder why

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kjo's protoge Sid MLahitras name has not come up in any if this. I wonder why?

Anonymous 2 days ago

i have no problem with them consuming it as they know its consequences but when they peddle it or kill others with it then its a crime and rhea deserves the hell she is living now

Anonymous 2 days ago

that mother is the root cause of everything....raising her children in such ways. When i read abt how she used to goto sushant's flat n boss ard the servants, i knew they were such gold diggers

Anonymous 2 days ago

Rhea has had full support of her parents. Her father is a Rd Military Doctor!! Shame on his profession too

Anonymous 2 days ago

Wah kya family hai? Defence family...... my foot.

Anonymous 2 days ago

I am damn sure that Superstar actresses like Katrina, Priyanka, Deepika, Kangana too consumes drugs. Arrest them Asap

Anonymous 2 days ago

Either Arrest Sara or Free Rhea. Both have committed the same Crime so Why one should be put behind bars and other is partying in Goa.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Because one of them only consumer, and the other one bought and supplied to others. See the difference?

Anonymous 2 days ago

They took her phone and wanted her to be disconnected from rest of the world with all this storm going around?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Keeping it all in the family.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Police should arrest Kangaroo Ranaut not Rhea.

Anonymous 2 days ago

How is Rhea a "Gold digger" when all of Sushant's money 35 crores was found in-tact in his bank account, despite Rhe having access to his accounts? Shame on you. Kangaroo Runout deserves a slap for using his death, when she didn't know him nor want to work with him. Kangaroo Ronout is a scam-artist.

Anonymous 2 days ago

What nonsense... Yes she also took drugs at some stage. She was open a out her flaws. You are now mixing up a drug peddler with a renown actress. They are not of the same status. One has dignity while Rhea is a gold digger.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Sara Ali khan’s career is over. Rakul Preet can still get south regional movies.

Anonymous 2 days ago

If NCB can't arrest Sara and big names like Karan johar, Khans, Akshay, Hritik, Ajay, Katrina, Deepika, Ranveer, Ranbir, Kangana , Alia for consuming drugs then they should not dare to touch Rhea. Law should be equal for everyone.

Anonymous 2 days ago

She is a drug peddler and a consumer while the others are just users.. Plain and simple

Anonymous 2 days ago

Even Kangana. She admitted in video

Anonymous 2 days ago

Agree law should be equal irrespective of fame fortune or connections. however rhea did not just consume illicit drugs. the issue expands far beyond that from what we can see even before the cbi office's big reveal.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Focus has moved away from Alia and Karan

Anonymous 2 days ago

Pinkvilla, please enough of this tamasha.

Anonymous 2 days ago

God for bid Rhea if she cms out fighting and she is not involved in SSRAJPUT murder case, the first thing she should do is suck the blood of Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut and Payal R, if if if

Anonymous 2 days ago

Wow you have high hopes and wishes, she will be burned at the stake if not for her involvement in SSR’s demise then she will be sacrificed for drug use to protect bigger names

Anonymous 2 days ago

Anonymous 2 days ago

Rhea is taking everybody’s name, to bring Sara Ali Khan down, yes she acted with SSRAJPUT but Rhea was seeking and wanted lot of attention, and these crazy people who r going round and round the news what ever they r saying,

Anonymous 2 days ago

U r all nuts, SSRAJPUT was murdered by his friends and workers, who worked in his house, and maybe RC is involved too, and these people who don’t even knw what exactly went on behind close doors of SSRAJPUT flat, where r these polices man who were hiding everything, and AL what the hell Aunty, u left SSRAJPUT for another man, and where were u when all this bad happened to SSRAJPUT, NCB is not looking for the murderers they r looking for drugs, CBI and NCB r wasted of money, I would say to them search the killer not the drugs, and Bihar government is only doing this so that they can get attention for their party stupid fucking government all corrupted and nasty only thinking about them

Anonymous 2 days ago

How much time will India need to solve this case ????

Anonymous 2 days ago

An eternity

Anonymous 2 days ago

It's already been solved. They're stalling until the elections.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Its suicide. But CBI cannot announce until Bihar elections

Anonymous 2 days ago

For all those people calling Ssr a womanizer FYI rhea was the one who stayed at his house on the first day she met him. That's a trade mark of a characterless woman

Anonymous 2 days ago

You're a characterless pig.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Easy woman look for easy money

Anonymous 2 days ago

Are you sad because you can't get anyone to love you the way he loved her?

Anonymous 2 days ago

It's possible her mother is in it with her

Anonymous 2 days ago

Rhea is not at all credible. It showed in all the lies she spoke on TV. It did her no justice going on air. It's just showed her lying side

Anonymous 2 days ago

The only lie she's told is about not taking drugs, for obvious legal reasons. His family, on the other hand, has been caught in NUMEROUS lies. So who's the liar here?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Step mom, Kareena, look your husband is going to spend a lot of your money as a couple to protect your step daughter, Sara ali khan. Amrita Singh where are you? Where is your fake daughter. come on, dole out the cash. she's going to need it. Sorry manshinde may be a little tied up right now with Rhea. Oh no.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Pure and safe?????? Pure??????? ok??????

Anonymous 2 days ago

Theres nothing to protect.Sa is pure and safe .. She had broken off with SSR awhile ago.. RHea took her name because she was jealous of Sara

Anonymous 2 days ago

Rhea stated the Ssr was doing drugs before her entry into his life.... As yet no evidence of of drug conversation from his phone... Or him being on any whatapp drug groups.. Rhea and her lawyer would have been quick on the mark to bring it to public notice had there been any evidence

Anonymous 2 days ago

Correct!! And if he was already taking drugs he would have his own suppliers. Yet there are no prior evidences or chats on his phone. All evidences are on Rhea and her staffs phone. Remember all Ssr’s staff was changed by her because she wanted her own team to administer drugs to him

Anonymous 2 days ago

Pinkvilla NCB has just confirmed Sara Ali khan’s name why are you hiding that news.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Better still, where is the care and space being given to the bigger question, was he murdered or not

Anonymous 2 days ago

NCB trying to find anything, literally anything before the Bihar elections to satisfy the baying crowd hungry for Rhea'sblood.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Weed is not hard drug. Not in India.

Anonymous 2 days ago

anything? THIS IS HARD DRUGS.. it's not OKAY

Anonymous 2 days ago

I will believe any news only after it released by the relevant authorities

