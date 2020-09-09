Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea to be heard by Sessions Court tomorrow in drugs link

After being sent into a 14-day judicial custody post NCB arrest, Rhea Chakraborty applied in Sessions Court for bail via her lawyer. Now, reportedly, her bail plea will be heard in Court tomorrow.

Rhea Chakraborty was sent into 14-day judicial custody after an arrest yesterday by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. As per the latest report, via her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Rhea and Showik have applied for bail in Sessions Court and it will reportedly be heard tomorrow i.e on September 10, Thursday. Rhea was arrested on Tuesday by the NCB for allegedly procuring, financing transactions related to drugs. In her statement to NCB, Rhea admitted to procuring the drugs that used to come into Sushant's house. She further admitted that her brother Showik used to procure drugs on her instruction for Sushant's house.

Now, as per the latest update by Times Now, Rhea who was taken to Byculla jail earlier this morning has applied for bail via her lawyer Satish Maneshinde. Not just Rhea, her brother Showik's bail plea also will be heard tomorrow. Reportedly, Rhea's bail plea would be heard apparently on September 10, Thursday by the Sessions Court. Yesterday, when Rhea sought a bail during the hearing at the court, the NCB opposed it and wanted her judicial custody for 14-days. Later, when the verdict came in Rhea was sent into custody for 14 days. On Wednesday, it was also reported that Showik's custody also was extended for a 14-day period.

Last evening, after Rhea's arrest, several Bollywood stars shared the message that was written on the Jalebi star's t-shirt to show support to her. The list of celebs who spoke in Rhea's favour included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, , Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan, Neha Dhupia and others. Currently, Rhea has been shifted to jail from the NCB office and she will be in judicial custody for the next 14 days. The NCB got involved in Sushant's case when the Enforcement Directorate uncovered certain drug chats between Rhea, Showik, Samuel and others. Based on it, they booked drug peddlers, Showik, Samuel, Dipesh Sawant and Rhea. Meanwhile, Sushant's case is being probed by the CBI and the ED.

Here's what Rhea's lawyer said:

Hearing in the bail applications of #RheaChakraborty and her brother Showik to be held on 10th September at Special Court, Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

