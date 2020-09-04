Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau

As per a news update by CNN News 18 Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik is arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

As per a news update by CNN News 18 Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik is arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The latest news update in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has now come in the form of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik being arrested by the NCB. Previously, it was reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau is looking into the drugs angle in the late actor's death case. The news reports also stated how, the WhatsApp chats between Showik and a friend in the year October 2019 allegedly established his relation to drug dealers.

Previous news reports have also stated that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi has now informed the CBI about the late star consuming marijuana along with actress Rhea Chakraborty. The news reports further quote sources adding that actress Rhea Chakraborty would smoke joints with Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, Samuel Miranda and brother Showik Chakraborty on the late actor's terrace.

The news reports have stated how the Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the late star's death case in relation to the money laundering angle. CBI was given the Sushant Singh Rajput death case after the Supreme Court gave its verdict. The late actor's death case was previously being investigated by the Mumbai police. The news reports claimed how the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family were not happy with the way Mumbai police conducted its probe in the case.

