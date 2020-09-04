  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau

As per a news update by CNN News 18 Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik is arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
46286 reads Mumbai Updated: September 4, 2020 08:49 pm
As per a news update by CNN News 18 Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik is arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The latest news update in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has now come in the form of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik being arrested by the NCB. Previously, it was reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau is looking into the drugs angle in the late actor's death case. The news reports also stated how, the WhatsApp chats between Showik and a friend in the year October 2019 allegedly established his relation to drug dealers. 

Previous news reports have also stated that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi has now informed the CBI about the late star consuming marijuana along with actress Rhea Chakraborty. The news reports further quote sources adding that actress Rhea Chakraborty would smoke joints with Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, Samuel Miranda and brother Showik Chakraborty on the late actor's terrace. 

The news reports have stated how the Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the late star's death case in relation to the money laundering angle. CBI was given the Sushant Singh Rajput death case after the Supreme Court gave its verdict. The late actor's death case was previously being investigated by the Mumbai police. The news reports claimed how the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family were not happy with the way Mumbai police conducted its probe in the case.   

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

The fact is Rhea . sushant showik and so many in this industry are drug addicts....It is good that he is arrested. Bur Rhea and Sushant are equally guilty.No body is kid here. It was very clear from the chat that sushant used to take marijuana 4 times a day. Also sushant's sisters are pathological liers, participated in many such parties, gropes Rhea.....My point is how long we will continue with this? China attacking India.... There was flood in Kerala .. there was a flight crash kerala and people have forgot covid too....CBI is doing what they are doing ... Media should focus on real issues

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

THE BEST NEWS I'VE HEARD TODAY!!! RHEA U NEXT.

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Rhea to showik “im sorry babu”

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Arrest the whole family!!

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

So he is arrested for buying drugs. Wow what a big arrest this is? Then everyone who buys drugs should be arrested.

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

I can't imagine what poor rhea and her family are going through right now, please stay strong ♥

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Chal bey

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Chal haat!

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Did her brother grow up Shibani?

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Great news, finally one down, wondering when this woman is getting arrested..

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

What does miss shibani has to say now

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Next rhea and salman.

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Finally some good news.

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Satyameva Jayati !!!!

