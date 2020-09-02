Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty's father grilled by CBI for 10 hours in connection with drug angle

Sushant Singh Rajput's case witnessed the 'drugs' angle a few days back after the recovery of a few WhatsApp chats. And now, the CBI has interrogated Rhea Chakraborty's father in connection with the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case grabbed attention of the entire country even before the CBI took over the interrogation in August. To add to this, a possible drug conspiracy erupted sometime back after ED shared the WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty and few others with the CBI and NCB. Furthermore, the NCB has also nabbed a few drug peddlers with possible links to the actress and her brother Showik. Trouble has mounted for the duo as one of them have named the latter too.

In the midst of all this, reports about Rhea’s father Indrajit Chakraborty’s connection to the drug cartel further shocked everyone. A few of the recovered chats reportedly reveal that he not only used drugs himself but was aware of his children’s actions. The CBI confronted him and interrogated him on Wednesday. As per a report by Times Now, he has been interrogated by the agency for almost 10 hours. Earlier, Rhea's parents were also asked about other information related to Sushant Singh Rajput.

They were asked about the kind of involvement they had in the late actor and Rhea Chakraborty's relationship, finances, mental health issues, medications, etc. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor's case is getting murkier day by day with a few fact or revelation coming up every single day. Meanwhile, his former manager Shruti Modi has made a startling revelation in one of her media conversations about drugs being a part of the culture around the late actor.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s father arrives for questioning by CBI on Day 2

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×