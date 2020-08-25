Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty's suspicious WhatsApp chats point towards possible 'drug' angle
While fans and loved ones of Sushant Singh Rajput have heaved a sigh of relief after the CBI took over his case, the latest developments are no less baffling. The agency has also completed its fifth day of the probe, and yes, numerous loopholes are visible now. Apart from that, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was also looking into the money laundering in connection with Sushant’s case. As far as everyone remembers, the agency also seized Rhea Chakraborty’s electronic devices back then.
So, ED has shared her WhatsApp chats with the Narcotics Control Bureau and the CBI. And now, a few details are reportedly out that are no less shocking. Rhea’s suspicious conversation with some people has now pointed towards a possible ‘drug’ angle in the case. As reported by Times Now, the actress interacted with a drug dealer named Gaurav and talked about stuff like ‘hard drugs’ and ‘MDMA.’ As per the chats, she was asked by someone to add four drops of the same on tea and let him (Sushant) sip it.
Numerous names have sprung up in the recovered chats that include someone named Jaya Saha, Miranda, Shruti, and Rhea’s brother Showik too. These WhatsApp chats point towards the fact that Rhea was possibly engaged in drugs dealing and gave them to Sushant too. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also stepped in for now. The CBI team has, on the other hand, is likely to summon the actress and Sushant’s friend Sandip Ssingh in connection with the case.
Also Read: ED shares Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats with CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau; New drug angle emerges: Report
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
she honey trapped him..he might have liked her at first but this witch had him by the claws once he saw her reality..she's a keep of all those higher up..expose each one of them. Also is KWAN agency linked to Hollywood? Because Hollywood is professional with killing people too. All international links must be probed.
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
Why won't they just arrest her already? We already knew she was drugging him. This is more than enough proof to arrest her
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
What did that poor innocent guy go through !
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Look at her vulgar picture Oh my what a cheap woman why isn't she falling into depression despite commuting so many sins give her the same drugs which she and her evil brother gave to Sushant