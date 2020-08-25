Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty's suspicious WhatsApp chats point towards possible 'drug' angle

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rhea Chakraborty's electronic devices a few weeks back. They have now shared her WhatsApp chats with the CBI team and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

While fans and loved ones of Sushant Singh Rajput have heaved a sigh of relief after the CBI took over his case, the latest developments are no less baffling. The agency has also completed its fifth day of the probe, and yes, numerous loopholes are visible now. Apart from that, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was also looking into the money laundering in connection with Sushant’s case. As far as everyone remembers, the agency also seized Rhea Chakraborty’s electronic devices back then.

So, ED has shared her WhatsApp chats with the Narcotics Control Bureau and the CBI. And now, a few details are reportedly out that are no less shocking. Rhea’s suspicious conversation with some people has now pointed towards a possible ‘drug’ angle in the case. As reported by Times Now, the actress interacted with a drug dealer named Gaurav and talked about stuff like ‘hard drugs’ and ‘MDMA.’ As per the chats, she was asked by someone to add four drops of the same on tea and let him (Sushant) sip it.

Numerous names have sprung up in the recovered chats that include someone named Jaya Saha, Miranda, Shruti, and Rhea’s brother Showik too. These WhatsApp chats point towards the fact that Rhea was possibly engaged in drugs dealing and gave them to Sushant too. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also stepped in for now. The CBI team has, on the other hand, is likely to summon the actress and Sushant’s friend Sandip Ssingh in connection with the case.

