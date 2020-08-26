Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty's talent manager Jaya Saha summoned by ED after drug chats surface

Jaya Saha, who is a talent manager by profession, has been asked to join the probe as her name cropped in a possible new drug angle during ED's investigation.

A day after a new alleged drug angle emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Rhea Chakraborty's talent manager Jaya Saha has now been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. According to Times Now, Jaya Saha who is a talent manager by profession has been asked to join the probe as her name cropped up after the ED accessed Rhea's WhatsApp chats and a discussion about 'hard drugs' and 'MDMA' came to the fore.

The ED, which is probing the money laundering charges against Rhea and others, had seized the actress' phones and electronic devices. During this, the ED came across Rhea's chats with a supposed 'drug peddler' which has given this case a new sensational twist. The ED then shared its findings with the CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

However, it is Rhea and Jaya's conversation that has made the agencies investigating extremely suspicious of her role now. Four chats exchanged between Rhea and Jaya have surfaced.

Take a look at the messages below:

"I have asked him to coordinate with Shruti & reach it up," Jaya told Rhea. The actress then replies with, "Thank you so much," to which Jaya responds saying, "No problem bro, hope it helps." Then another text message from Jaya reads, "Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in."

While it is not clear what substance or product Jaya and Rhea are talking about, it must be noted that Rhea's other WhatsApp chats mention 'MDMA' and 'hard drugs'.However, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has categorically denied this claim, he also stated that the actress is ready to take a blood test.

