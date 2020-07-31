Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty's undated video talking about 'gundagiri' surfaces; WATCH

According to a Times Now report, the Bihar Police have found this undated video of Rhea Chakraborty. However, the context of this video is still not clear.

If the explosive allegations against Rhea Chakraborty by Sushant Singh Rajput's family were not enough to kick up a social media storm, the Bihar Police has now got its hands on an undated video in which the actress can be seen talking about 'gundagiri' and hafta vasooli (extortion). According to a Times Now report, the Bihar Police have found this undated video of Rhea. However, the context of this video is still not clear.

In the video, you can see the actress Rhea saying that there’s another ‘big’ man above her whom she can’t name. Towards the end, she also asks the person if she is being recorded. The alleged video is however unverified and the source of the same remains unclear. It is also not yet clear when was the video shot. The video is now being widely shared on social media.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty's video which was shared on Twitter by MuVyz.com below:

In Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Rhea has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to transfer the case to Mumbai from Patna. However, Sushant's family has file a caveat before the SC, seeking to be heard in connection with actress Rhea Chakraborty’s petition. There are currently three probes underway. One by the Mumbai Police, another by the Bihar Police and the third one by the Enforcement Directorate who are probing the money laundering angle.

On Thursday, the Bihar Police recorded the statement of Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande who debunked the depression narrative in an interview.

