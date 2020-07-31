  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty's undated video talking about 'gundagiri' surfaces; WATCH

According to a Times Now report, the Bihar Police have found this undated video of Rhea Chakraborty. However, the context of this video is still not clear.
31514 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Rhea ChakrabortySushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty's undated video talking about 'gundagiri' surfaces; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If the explosive allegations against Rhea Chakraborty by Sushant Singh Rajput's family were not enough to kick up a social media storm, the Bihar Police has now got its hands on an undated video in which the actress can be seen talking about 'gundagiri' and hafta vasooli (extortion). According to a Times Now report, the Bihar Police have found this undated video of Rhea. However, the context of this video is still not clear. 

In the video, you can see the actress  Rhea saying that there’s another ‘big’ man above her whom she can’t name. Towards the end, she also asks the person if she is being recorded. The alleged video is however unverified and the source of the same remains unclear. It is also not yet clear when was the video shot. The video is now being widely shared on social media.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty's video which was shared on Twitter by MuVyz.com below: 

In Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Rhea has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to transfer the case to Mumbai from Patna. However, Sushant's family has file a caveat before the SC, seeking to be heard in connection with actress Rhea Chakraborty’s petition. There are currently three probes underway. One by the Mumbai Police, another by the Bihar Police and the third one by the Enforcement Directorate who are probing the money laundering angle. 

On Thursday, the Bihar Police recorded the statement of Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande who debunked the depression narrative in an interview. 

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Rani had told her 'I am losing my brother'

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement