Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rumi Jaffery arrives at the ED office for probe about money laundering angle

On Thursday, filmmaker Rumi Jaffery was called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Rumi had claimed that he and Sushant were to do a film together that also starred Rhea Chakraborty.
82723 reads Mumbai Updated: August 20, 2020 06:29 pm
A day back, the Supreme Court handed over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to the CBI after hearing Rhea Chakraborty’s petition seeking transfer of FIR from Bihar to Mumbai. The Enforcement Directorate has been probing Sushant’s case from the money laundering angle and several people have been quizzed. Now, as per reports, filmmaker Rumi Jaffery also was called by the ED for questioning today. The filmmaker arrived at the ED office for a probe related to the money laundering angle alleged in Sushant’s case. 

The filmmaker had earlier revealed in certain interviews that Sushant was all set to work with Rhea Chakraborty in a film that he was backing. However, before things could start, the actor passed away on June 14. Reports had come in this morning that Rumi was to appear before ED as they had summoned the filmmaker. Now, as per ANI, Rumi arrived for questioning in Sushant’s case. As per earlier reports, it was revealed that the ED may probe the filmmaker about any kind of advance payment that he may have done to Sushant or Rhea with regards to his film.

Further, it was reported that the ED officials may want to know the mode of payment that may have been decided between him, Rhea and Sushant. Further, a report by Times Now claimed that Bihar Police also wanted to question the filmmaker and that he already recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant’s death last month. 

Take a look at Rumi Jaffery at ED office: 

Meanwhile, the ED officials have already probed Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, their father, Siddharth Pithani, Shruti Modi, Meetu Singh and others in the money laundering angle alleged in Sushant’s case. However, it is reported that Sushant’s case has been transferred to the CBI now after the Supreme Court’s verdict and that Mumbai Police has been asked to submit all evidence to the CBI. Meanwhile, Sushant’s family yesterday released a statement thanking all fans of Sushant and CM of Nitish Kumar for his support. Sushant had passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai. 

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news.

