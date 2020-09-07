Sushant Singh Rajput case: Samuel Haokip, lawyer Priyanka Khimani, others arrive at DRDO guest house for probe

As CBI has been investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case, they will be investigating the late actor’s friend Samuel Haokip, lawyer Priyanka Khimani and others.

It’s been over two weeks since CBI has taken over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and has been investigating every angle. The special investigating team has been interrogating every person related to the late actor. While Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have been on the radar of the CBI team since the beginning, as per the fresh update, the investigating team will be questioning the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s friend and flatmate Samuel Haokip, lawyer Priyanka Khimani and others in the case.

Samuel was spotted arriving at the DRDO guest house today for questioning in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Interestingly, Sushant’s personal lawyer Priyanka Khamani was also summoned for questioning by the CBI and she was also papped while making way to the DRDO guest house. Showik’s girlfriend Jameela Calcuttawala has also been on CBI’s radar and will also be questioned in the case. Jameela was the mystery girl who was spotted outside Sushant’s residence on the fateful day of June 14 when the Kai Po Che actor was found dead in his house in Bandra.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is being grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau for the second day in connection with the illegal drug angle in the case. Reportedly, during the probe, the actress had admitted of procuring drugs for Sushant through her brother but she has stated that she did not consume them. Rhea allegedly knew that her brother got drugs from Zaid and Basit (the peddlers who were earlier arrested by the agency).

Credits :Viral Bhayani

