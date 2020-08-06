  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Samuel Miranda arrives at ED office for second round of interrogation

On Thursday, Samuel Miranda was spotted at Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai and refrained from speaking to reporters present at the spot.
Mumbai Updated: August 6, 2020 04:34 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput Case,Samuel Miranda
A day after Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate, he was called in for a second round of questioning. On Thursday, Samuel was spotted at the ED office in Mumbai and refrained from speaking to reporters present at the spot. "Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda reaches Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with #SushantSinghRajput death case. He was questioned by ED yesterday too," an ANI tweet read. 

As reported earlier, the ED's aim to probe Samuel is to understand Sushant's daily expenditure and probe if there were any financial irregularities. As per reports, Samuel seems to be the third person to be interrogated by the ED after Rhea's CA and Sushant's CA. On Friday, Rhea Chakraborty is expected to appear before the ED. The actress is currently at an undisclosed location. 

On Thursday, there was another development in the case as the ED probe revealed that Rhea is also the owner of two flats in posh areas in Mumbai, reported Times Now. The investigation officers are likely to investigate this further as they are keen on finding out how could the actress own these flats given her income was only Rs 14 lakh for the year of 2018-19. 

The Enforcement Directorate has acted based on the FIR filed by Sushant's father in Patna. The agency is purely focusing on the money laundering angle as Rs 15 crore is suspected to be siphoned off from the late actor's bank account.    

