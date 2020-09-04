  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Samuel Miranda confesses to NCB that he procured drugs for Sushant’s house: Report

On Friday, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were picked up by the Narcotics Control Bureau for probe. Reportedly, Samuel has confessed that he used to procure drugs for the late actor.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: September 4, 2020 06:04 pm
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Samuel MirandaSushant Singh Rajput Case: Samuel Miranda confesses to NCB that he procured drugs for Sushant’s house: Report
As per the latest update coming in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Rhea Chakraborty’s close associate Samuel Miranda has apparently confessed to the Narcotics Control Bureau that he was the one procuring drugs for the late actor’s house. On Friday, NCB had picked up Rhea’s brother Showik and Samuel Miranda after a raid at their respective houses. Post that, they were reportedly taken to the NCB headquarters for grilling. Currently, their grilling is underway and several facts related to the alleged drug chats may be uncovered. 

As per a Times Now report, Samuel, who was a close associate of Rhea and Sushant’s house manager, he has reportedly confessed to the NCB that he was the one purchasing drugs for Sushant’s house. However, details about for whom he was getting these are not yet known. The report further revealed that Samuel and Showik were first individually grilled by the NCB and later cross-questioning was done. Reportedly, the news channel mentioned that Showik has apparently denied the allegations. The news channel also reported that apparently no arrest may be made today evening in the case. 

The report further stated that no confessions regarding Rhea have yet been made by Showik or Samuel. Over the past few days, certain drug-related chats had been uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate and post that, the agency wrote to NCB and they got involved. Reportedly, chats between Showik and Samuel Miranda were allegedly discovered and based on that the NCB conducted a raid on Friday morning at their houses. As per reports, Samuel had been picked up for questioning under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. 

Here Samuel Miranda with the NCB:

Sushant’s family had alleged that Rhea and her family were apparently giving drugs to Sushant without his knowledge. Names like Jaya Saha, Samuel Miranda and others were discovered in certain chats by the ED and that is how the NCB was involved. NCB has nabbed two drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar, one of whom have revealed that they know Showik. Both drug peddlers have been taken in custody by the NCB after producing them in court. Sushant’s case is also being probed by the CBI who have quizzed Rhea, Showik, their father Indrajit and others several times in the past few weeks. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020. 

Credits :Times Now

