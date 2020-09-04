Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Showik Chakraborty summoned by NCB; Samuel Miranda detained after raid at residence

Today morning, the Narcotics Control Bureau carried out a raid at Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s residence in Mumbai

After a two-hour long raid at Samuel Miranda’s house, the Narcotics Control Bureau picked up Miranda and detained him under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. As per a report in ANI, Samuel Miranda was brought out of his residence in Mumbai in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Well, it was today morning around 6 am that the NCB raided the residence of Rhea Chakraborty at Juhu Tara road and another NCB team carried out a raid at Rajput's close aide Samuel Miranda's house in Mumbai. While Samuel was whisked away by the officials, reports suggest that the NCB is focusing on the 'criminal conspiracy' angle in the case and, the purchase and sale of drugs are under the lens of the agency.

As per latest reports, house search of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda is being carried out, and summons are served to both to join investigation. Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family had alleged that Miranda helped Chakraborty in siphoning off the late actor’s money and supplying drugs and so far, the NCB has arrested five people in the drugs angle case. Earlier, the NCB had arrested Abdul Basit Parihar as he had a connection with Samuel and also, the NCB had arrested Zaid Vilatra from Mumbai in connection with the case as Zaid is allegedly involved in the supply of narcotics like bud or curated marijuana to the high-end party circles of Mumbai

Check out the posts here:

House search of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda undertaken. Summons served to both to join investigation: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/cRnyDkaoaM — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Samuel Miranda detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. https://t.co/SehPI3YMmO — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

