  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Showik Chakraborty summoned by NCB; Samuel Miranda detained after raid at residence

Today morning, the Narcotics Control Bureau carried out a raid at Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s residence in Mumbai
40377 reads Mumbai Updated: September 4, 2020 10:14 am
Sushant Singh Rajput Case Showik Chakraborty summoned by NCB; Samuel Miranda detained after raid at residenceSushant Singh Rajput Case Showik Chakraborty summoned by NCB; Samuel Miranda detained after raid at residence
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After a two-hour long raid at Samuel Miranda’s house, the Narcotics Control Bureau picked up Miranda and detained him under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. As per a report in ANI, Samuel Miranda was brought out of his residence in Mumbai in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Well, it was today morning around 6 am that the NCB raided the residence of Rhea Chakraborty at Juhu Tara road and another NCB team carried out a raid at Rajput's close aide Samuel Miranda's house in Mumbai. While Samuel was whisked away by the officials, reports suggest that the NCB is focusing on the 'criminal conspiracy' angle in the case and, the purchase and sale of drugs are under the lens of the agency.

As per latest reports, house search of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda is being carried out, and summons are served to both to join investigation. Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family had alleged that Miranda helped Chakraborty in siphoning off the late actor’s money and supplying drugs and so far, the NCB has arrested five people in the drugs angle case. Earlier, the NCB had arrested Abdul Basit Parihar as he had a connection with Samuel and also, the NCB had arrested Zaid Vilatra from Mumbai in connection with the case as Zaid is allegedly involved in the supply of narcotics like bud or curated marijuana to the high-end party circles of Mumbai

Check out the posts here:

ALSO READ: NCB team carry out searches at Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda's residence, call it 'procedural matter'

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement