Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Samuel Miranda & Dipesh Sawant ADMIT celebs attended drug parties at his farmhouse

As per latest reports, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have confessed to NCB that Bollywood actors attended drug parties at Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse.
106851 reads Mumbai Updated: September 7, 2020 10:24 am
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Samuel Miranda & Dipesh Sawant ADMIT celebs attended drug parties at his farmhouse Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Samuel Miranda & Dipesh Sawant ADMIT celebs attended drug parties at his farmhouse
As we speak, while Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant are under NCB custody, Rhea Chakraborty has arrived for Day 2 of interrogation at the NCB office. While reports suggested that Showik had confessed that he used to procure drugs at Rhea’s behest, now latest round of reports suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, Samuel Miranda, and househelp, Dipesh Sawant, have allegedly revealed in their statements to the Narcotics Control Bureau that parties used to be held at Sushant Singh Rajput's farm house and that Bollywood celebs used to attend the drug parties and used to bring drugs to the parties.

Also, while Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have been arrested by the NCB, they have revealed that Rhea Chakraborty was behind the purchase of illegal drugs for Sushant's home. Also, Miranda had allegedly confessed that he arranged weed for Sushant Singh Rajput from September 2019 to March 2020 and that he used to procure weed for Rs 2,500 per packet from Showik Chakraborty's friend.

As we speak, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda have been sent to NCB custody till September 9, 2020 and they have been arrested under Sections 8C, 28, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As per the NCB crime report, it says that Rhea Chakraborty was involved in the usage of drugs. The report of NCB on Rhea Chakrobarty read, "Analysis of WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with other entities reflects the angle of conspiracy and abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation and usage of substances covered under NDPS Act. Prima facie offences u/s /20(b)/22/27/28/29 of NDPS Act are made out."

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande offer prayers for justice for late actor

Credits :India Today

