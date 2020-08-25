Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Samuel Miranda, Rhea Chakraborty’s associate, arrives at DRDO guest house for probe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has taken a new turn after CBI officials took up the investigation. Now, Sushant’s house manager and Rhea Chakraborty’s close associate Samuel Miranda was snapped as he reached the DRDO guest house where the CBI team is staying.

On Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty’s close associate and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda was called by the CBI team for questioning. Samuel arrived on Tuesday afternoon for questioning by the CBI at the DRDO guest house. Samuel reportedly was Sushant’s house manager and was a close aide of Rhea. Earlier, Samuel has recorded his statement with the Enforcement Directorate as well which is probing the money laundering angle in Sushant’s case. Now, photos of Samuel making his way to the DRDO guest house came in.

In the photos, Samuel was seen clad in a black shirt as he made his way to the guest house where the CBI officials are staying. Samuel was previously grilled by the ED as well and now, the CBI officials will be questioning him. Earlier on Tuesday, Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and Keshav also were called to the DRDO guest house by the CBI team for questioning. While Neeraj and Pithani have been questioned several times in the past few days by the CBI, Samuel was called in on Tuesday.

Siddharth and Neeraj were taken to Sushant’s apartment in Mumbai to reportedly recreate the crime scene as well. Reportedly, Rhea and Samuel along with a few others are a part of the named accused in the FIR filed in Patna by Sushant’s father KK Singh. It was alleged that Rhea reportedly changed all staff of Sushant’s house after she came in. Earlier, Times Now had reported that the CBI officials have asked the AIIMS forensic team to submit their findings in Sushant’s postmortem and viscera report latest by Friday. It was also reported that the CBI officials have apparently met up the ED officials too and the phone data analysis may be done soon. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai house on June 14, 2020.

Take a look at Rhea’s close associate Samuel Miranda’s photos:

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput Case CBI team meets ED officials probing financial angle; Phone data analysis to be done

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×