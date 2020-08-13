Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC adjourns hearing of PIL filed by lawyer Ajay Agrawal for CBI probe of his death

Supreme Court adjourns the hearing of a PIL that was filed by advocate Ajay Agrawal for a CBI probe into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been adjourned to August 21, Friday.

Trigger Warning

Today, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of a PIL that was filed by advocate Ajay Agrawal for a CBI probe into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. From August 13th, the Supreme Court adjourned it to August 21, Friday. The PIL stated that “the entire country is shocked by the way the Mumbai Police is handling this case.” The bench was comprised of Chief Justice S A Bobde and A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. They heard the PIL on Thursday filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ajay Agrawal on the issue.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Since then, the Mumbai Police have been probing the case. The counterparts have also lodged an FIR in Bihar. Earlier today, Sanjay Raut started a major controversy when he requested the late actors’ family and friends to remain quiet claiming that the Mumbai police were about to conclude their investigation related to Sushant’s sudden untimely demise.

Significantly today Riya Chakraborty and Bihar government have filed their reply before the SC. They put their own side after the court asked all parties to file their replies on August 11th. Family, friends, and fans have been insisting that the CBI take over the case. The late actor’s father filed an FIR in Patna against Sushant’s girlfriend and her family members for abetting and cheating in the late actors’ death case.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

