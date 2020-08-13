  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC adjourns hearing of PIL filed by lawyer Ajay Agrawal for CBI probe of his death

Supreme Court adjourns the hearing of a PIL that was filed by advocate Ajay Agrawal for a CBI probe into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been adjourned to August 21, Friday.
12310 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput Case: SC adjourns hearing of PIL filed by lawyer Ajay Agrawal for CBI probe of his death

Trigger Warning

Today, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of a PIL that was filed by advocate Ajay Agrawal for a CBI probe into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. From August 13th, the Supreme Court adjourned it to August 21, Friday. The PIL stated that “the entire country is shocked by the way the Mumbai Police is handling this case.” The bench was comprised of Chief Justice S A Bobde and A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. They heard the PIL on Thursday filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ajay Agrawal on the issue. 

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Since then, the Mumbai Police have been probing the case. The counterparts have also lodged an FIR in Bihar. Earlier today, Sanjay Raut started a major controversy when he requested the late actors’ family and friends to remain quiet claiming that the Mumbai police were about to conclude their investigation related to Sushant’s sudden untimely demise. 

Significantly today Riya Chakraborty and Bihar government have filed their reply before the SC. They put their own side after the court asked all parties to file their replies on August 11th. Family, friends, and fans have been insisting that the CBI take over the case. The late actor’s father filed an FIR in Patna against Sushant’s girlfriend and her family members for abetting and cheating in the late actors’ death case. 

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput penned his plans for 2020; Actor wanted to make his debut in Hollywood: Report

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Anonymous 8 minutes ago

I am starting to think that the SC is also paid a bribe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement