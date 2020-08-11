Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC asks Rhea Chakraborty: Earlier, you asked for CBI, why shouldn't they probe now?

Currently, Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is being heard by the Supreme Court. Here’s what the Supreme Court Justice questioned Rhea over her appeal.

On Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty’s plea hearing in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case began in the Supreme Court. Reportedly, the Supreme Court questioned Rhea Chakraborty that earlier she asked for a CBI probe, now why she does not want the case to be investigated by them. Justice Hrishikesh Roy reportedly told Rhea's counsel that they themselves wanted CBI to come in for investigation. He said that how they come and from where they come in, it all comes later. He reportedly mentioned to Rhea’s counsel that Rhea apparently cleared her stance on the same by asking for a CBI probe.

When the hearing on Rhea’s transfer petition began, Rhea’s counsel raised apprehensions on investigation being done in Bihar and sought that the case probe could be biased. As per ANI’s tweet, Rhea’s counsel said, “There are serious apprehension of bias in the case, the ends of justice will be met if prayers will be allowed.” He further reportedly argued in front of SC that the case probe of Sushant should first be transferred to Mumbai Police. As per Times Now, to this, responding from Bihar Government’s side, Maninder Singh, Former ASG told the SC that there is apparently political pressure in Mumbai. He said, “'There is clear political pressure in Maharashtra. Political pressure is not there in Bihar but in Maharashtra.”

In a tweet by ANI, Bihar’s counsel further said, “The Maharashtra police have not co-operated with Bihar police in the case.” Currently the argument between Bihar Government’s counsel and Rhea’s counsel is going on in the court. Reportedly, as per Republic. Bihar’s counsel has challenged the maintainability of Rhea’s transfer plea in the Supreme Court. He further reportedly questioned why the Maharashtra government did not register an FIR. Bihar Government’s counsel mentioned that their state came in only to uncover the truth and to get to the bottom of the case.

Maharashtra Government had filed an affidavit based on the jurisdiction of the Bihar Government to recommend the case for a CBI probe. Meanwhile, Sushant’s father had an FIR against Rhea and 5 others in Patna after which the Bihar Government recommended the case for the CBI probe to the Centre. On the other hand, the Mumbai Police had recorded statements of 56 people in Sushant’s case. The Maharashtra Government counsel has also begun arguing in the Supreme Court their case. Stay tuned for more updates.

Take a look at ANI tweets:

The Maharashtra police have not co-operated with Bihar police in the case: Maninder Singh, Former ASG appearing for Bihar Govt, told the Supreme Court. #SushantSingRajputDeathCase — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

